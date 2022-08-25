Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Izzy Spears Announces Debut EP & Shares 'FIST' Single

Izzy Spears Announces Debut EP & Shares 'FIST' Single

The new EP will be released on November 11.

Aug. 25, 2022  

Izzy Spears announces his forthcoming debut EP entitled Monstar, due November 11 via KRO Records. To celebrate the announcement, he has shared the EP's first single, "FIST," alongside an accompanying video. Speaking on the new single, Izzy writes that it is "sealed with a kiss."

Izzy Spears describes Monstar, his highly-anticipated six-song debut EP, as a sort of encrypted diary entry. Inspired by his own life, each song is very personal, telling a different story about an experience he's had. But with coded lyrics, the songs leave much up to interpretation for the listeners.

Spears collaborated with Duskdriven, Yves Tumor, and Grammy-nominated producer Chris Greatti on Monstar, which blends genres of pop, rock, hip hop, and punk. Other collaborators on the project include Nation, Nicholas Weiss, and Pablo Meléndez. Yves Rothman mixed the EP.

KRO Records is a Los Angeles based record label founded by Producers Lawrence Rothman and Yves Rothman.

Izzy Spears is a songwriter, vocalist, arranger, and composer from Atlanta. He launched himself onto the music scene in 2019 with the Anonymous Club, a collective of artists, designers, and musicians' hand-selected by Shayne Oliver, a fashion designer, musician, and founder of the New York City high fashion brand Hood By Air.

With Anonymous Club, Spears has released three singles, including "Bleedinout" and "Backdoor," both of which appear on Anonymous Club's 2021 album SCREENSAVERS VOL 1. His latest single, "Hollywood Meltdown," was released in January and has amassed thousands of streams. His music is a fusion of numerous genres, including rock, punk, hip hop, and grunge, that blend together to create his own unprecedented sound.

Spears, who is now based in Los Angeles, is coming off a European tour with Yves Tumor, where he gave fans a taste of his upcoming EP and received an enthusiastic response in return. He's worked with other prominent artists including LEECH and Grammy-nominated producer Chris Greatti, and recently performed at the Boiler Room in New York City. Spears has upcoming shows in Portland and Vancouver, and will be featured in magazines such as Office, Autre, and HYPEBEAST later this year.

Watch the new music video here:




