Izzy Bizu Releases New Single 'Goodbye Hello'

Buzzy soul-pop hitmaker Izzy Bizu has released her bittersweet new single “Goodbye Hello.” Listen to “Goodbye Hello,” an airy, stripped back resignation about trying to find the good in goodbye.

“‘Goodbye Hello’ is about unleashing the fear of letting go of the one love to find that love will find you again,” shares Izzy on the new single. “I always said to people I’ve dated, promise to let go before it gets bitter, so we can look back and appreciate all that we had. I used to believe in forever and now I believe in beautiful moments and accept we have to let go to experience the best parts of love... after a goodbye comes a new hello and the act of letting go.”

“Goodbye Hello” follows recent single “Flower Power,” a serotonin-laced bop about the power of opening yourself up to adventure, as well as singles “Dumb,” which brims with confidence and speaks to respecting your self-worth by walking away from relationships that aren’t worth your time, and “Walk Away” with Joe Devlin which is a testament to the importance of true friendship.

In addition to new solo music, Izzy has released recent collaborations with renowned French DJ Møme (“With You”) and with acclaimed Brazilian DJ Vintage Culture (“If I Live Forever”), while experiencing a resurgence of her breakthrough hit “White Tiger” from her debut album A Moment of Madness that just catapulted past 100 million streams on Spotify alone after going viral on TikTok.

Recently performing at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and Red Rocks, Izzy is currently on tour with ODESZA and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry – including touring with Sam Smith, Coldplay, and Justin Bieber – to receive acclaim from Vogue, LA Times, Billboard, The Guardian, Elite Daily, NME, Clash, Earmilk, and more for blending pop hooks with elements of soul and jazz that reflect her upbringing between London, Ethiopia, and Bahrain.

With over 400 million Spotify streams, Izzy is one of the most dynamic and exciting artists to come out of the UK in recent years with huge collaborations including featuring on ODESZA’s hit single “Forgive Me,” appearing on HONNE’s “Someone That Loves You” (which is also on Izzy’s 2019 EP GLITA and features Coldplay’s Chris Martin), and co-writing on Bárbara Bandeira’s “Como Tu ft. Ivandro” which hit #1 overseas.

2023 TOUR DATES:

* with ODESZA

September 8 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL*

September 9 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL*

September 12 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA*

September 14 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC*

September 15 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN*

September 16 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA*

September 20 – Acrisure Arena – Palm Desert, CA*

September 24 - Life Is Beautiful Festival – Las Vegas, NV*

September 28 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA*

September 29 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA*

September 30 – Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA*

October 4 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE*

October 6 – The Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR*

October 8 – Austin City Limits Music Festival – Austin, TX*

October 12 – Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK*

October 13 – T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO*

October 15 – Austin City Limits Music Festival – Austin, TX*

October 19 – Palacio de los Deportes - Ciudad de México, Iztacalco*

October 21 – Fundidora Park – Monterrey, N.L.*

photo credit: Sofi Adams