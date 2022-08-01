Ivywild Teams Up with Artist and Animator Tee Ken Ng on Video for New Single, “Start It Over Again”

The video for singer-songwriter Ivywild's newest single, "Start it Over Again," will be unveiled at a Watch Party on August 15, 2022 at 9:00pmEST on her YouTube Channel.

For this video, Ivywild collaborated with world-renowned video artist and animator Tee Ken Ng, whose animations have been recognized for their inventiveness and for pushing the boundaries of the medium.

Tee Ken Ng's distinctive film-making style has won him a devoted following and commissions by Apple, Google, Facebook, Twitter, Netflix, Hermès, Perrier, Virgin, Honda and Toyota. Ng has directed music videos for Tim Minchin, L.A.-based band Tune-Yards, and four time Grammy Award-winner Jacob Collier. His work has screened at festivals around the world.

The video for "Start it Over Again," utilizes in-camera practical effects that create the illusion of a portal to a different time, making Ivywild look like a heroine in a 1920s silent-era movie.

"For [this] video," says Ng, "I wanted to play with time in a physical way, to manipulate and interact with it. I showed Ivywild some experiments I had done with spinning an iPhone while it played a clip from an old Buster Keaton movie, which I animated to spin in an opposing rotation to the phone. This made for an interesting game where the player tries to rotate the phone at a precise speed in order to keep the spinning video of Buster the right way up. Ivywild felt this element of slipping in and out of time was a great fit for 'Start It Over Again,' a song about our relationship with time, and our desire to control and undo its course."

Audiences can follow Ivywild's Facebook (@ivywildfanpage) and Instagram (@therealivywild) pages to interact first-hand with the spinning phone video and see behind the scenes content of Tee Ken Ng's animation process.

Ivywild is the alter ego of Grammy Award-winning opera singer, Jessica E. Jones, who took home a Grammy for "Best Opera Recording" for her work on The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs by composer Mason Bates in 2018. Jessica has performed with opera companies, orchestras, and in musical theater productions all over the world.

She began developing projects for Ivywild in 2020, while traveling with her husband and dogs around the country in an RV. On the road, she had a lot of time to think about who she is as an artist, explore her creativity, and get back to writing her own music.

Ivywild started releasing singles for her first EP (Sapphire Records/KMG), in December 2021. Since then, she has gotten over 50,000+ streams and downloads. Ivywild's music is available on all major streaming services.

More info can be viewed at ivywild.com.

IVYWILD is the alter ego of Grammy Award-winning opera singer, Jessica E. Jones. The atomic music of IVYWILD is non-classical and delves into a world of electronic sound, lo-fi pop, EDM, hip hop, psychedelic rock, progressive pop, r & b, folk, and synth-wave. IVYWILD is a revolution against type casting, and a tribute to all the voices that bubble up inside the mind of an artist and are longing to get out. Take a walk on the IVYWILD side at ivywild.com.

Tee Ken Ng is a director, video artist, graphic designer and award-winning animator based in Perth, Australia. His animations have been recognized for their inventiveness and for pushing the boundaries of the medium. His innovative and distinctive film-making style is expressive of his openly inquisitive spirit, warmth and humor, and has won him a devoted following and subsequent commissions by global clients such as Apple, Google, Facebook, Twitter, Netflix, Hermès, Perrier, Virgin, Honda and Toyota. Ng has directed music videos for Tim Minchin, L.A.-based band Tune-Yards and four time Grammy Award-winner Jacob Collier. His work has screened at festivals around the world, and has been featured by Apple, Juxtapoz Magazine, BuzzFeed, Mashable, Huffington Post, Shutterstock, George Takei Presents, Daily Dose of Internet, and My Modern Met. "Leaving LA," a major exhibition of his work at the Art Gallery of Western Australia was presented by Perth Festival in 2021. More info can be found at teekenng.com.