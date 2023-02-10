Ivan & Alyosha Share New Single 'Gold'

After releasing their stirring cover of Radiohead's "High & Dry," last year, Seattle folk-rock favorites, Ivan & Alyosha, make a triumphant return with their first taste of new music since 2020. "Gold" is a powerful, emotive song that reflects on past regrets but holds hope for the future.

Tim Wilson explains: "I had this idea one day, just that phrase, 'everything I used to touch would turn to gold, But now everything I touch turns to dust.' I was feeling like when I was younger everything seemed easier, I think I was definitely just naïve. Or maybe overly enthusiastic. But nonetheless, as I turned 40 last year, feeling like everything that used to be easy was now hard.

Everything that used to work no longer did. In the last verse, though, I say 'I know that none of this is real, still I can't help but feel.' I was finding that, as I got older, I was getting everything that I'd ever wanted, but it just didn't feel like enough. I suppose all of us have to go through seasons like that. We have to recalibrate our perspective on life, even our gratitude. But at the time, I was feeling like I could never quite catch up, and getting older was freaking me out."

The past few years have been a time of reckoning for Ivan & Alyosha. After releasing their self-titled album at the peak of the pandemic in 2020, a rescheduled tour, the release of a powerful documentary on their collaborative performance with the Seattle Symphony, and dramatic life changes within the band, they emerge on the other side. Now with a new lineup and strengthened resolve, the band preps for more music in the new year.

Listen to the new single here: