Ivan & Alyosha Return With New Single EVERYBODY BREAKS

Seattle-based indie outfit Ivan & Alyosha make a triumphant return today with"Everybody Breaks," the first taste of new music from their upcoming release, details tba. The song explodes out the gate with an anthem of chorus vocals, a pure slice of sunshine that embraces its straightforwardness in both subject and delivery.

The band says of the track, "'Everybody Breaks' is a song reminding us that we are all on an even playing field. At the end of the day, we break sometimes, and that's ok. The big question is, what do you do when things fall apart?"

Listen here:

Ivan & Alyosha first sparked attention with their 2013 debut album All The Times We Had, followed by 2015's It's All Just Pretend. Paste called their music "luscious, enjoyable folk-pop" and NPR Musicpraised their "Beatles-esque pop harmonies and sweet melodies," while Rolling Stone raved about their "smooth, soaring guitar pop" and American Songwriter said the band "achieve a polished west coast soul-folk sound that draws on the poppier sensibilities of McCartney songwriting." The band toured extensively around those releases, supporting such acts as Brandi Carlile, The Head & The Heart, Delta Spirit, and more.

As their schedules maxed out, they found less time for creativity and realized a change was needed. So, the fivesome -- brothers Tim and Pete Wilson, Ryan Carbary, Tim Kim, and Cole Mauro - decided to take a slight break from the day-to-day demands of Ivan & Alyosha to regroup creatively and also spend time with their young families. With that time and freedom came perspective and inspiration, and during a gathering at Mauro's house last year, drinking beer around a fire pit and swapping these new song ideas, they came to realize two things: one, they felt a new urge to create together; and two, that they didn't have to go about it all in the same old ways.

Stay tuned for more news and music from Ivan & Alyosha.





