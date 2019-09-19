Itasca Announces Tour, Premieres New Single

Itasca, the California folk musician Kayla Cohen, shares "Lily," the opening track to her forthcoming new album Spring, today, alongside a music video shot on Super 8. In an essay for The Talkhouse, Cohen writes about the song's origins, inspired by the ghostly hallucinations of a water lily she experienced on the long drive from Los Angeles to New Mexico, where she composed the songs on Spring: "There's a trope that a songwriter loves a long drive... but there was the lily image, as a wish for psychosis or an invitation to it." The video depicts an impressionistic dance of domesticity between mythological figures Ceres (played by Cohen), Pan, and Bes.

Spring is out November 1 on Paradise of Bachelors and features contributions from James Elkington, Chris Cohen, and members of Bitchin' Bajas, Gun Outfit, and Sun Araw. It also features the previously released single "Bess's Dance," praised as "a beguiling rumination" by The Fader. Springis available for pre-order from Paradise of Bachelors and elsewhere(physical/digital/international options).

Itasca also announced a November tour today, beginning with a record release show at Zebulon in LA on November 13 and traveling across the country throughout the month.

11/13: Zebulon (record release show) - Los Angeles, CA

11/15: Denim Factory - Richmond, VA

11/16: Rhizome - Washington, DC

11/17: Union Pool - Brooklyn, NY

11/18: Tubby's - Kingston, NY

11/19: Dirty Dungarees - Columbus, OH

11/20: Landlocked Music - Bloomington, IN

11/21: The Hideout - Chicago, IL

11/22: Acme Records - Milwaukee, WI

11/23: Moon Palace - Minneapolis, MN

Photo credit: Joanne Kim





Related Articles View More Music Stories