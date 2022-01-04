Italian Bassist Alberto Rigoni to Release New Album 'Songs For Souls'

Italian bass master and composer ALBERTO RIGONI (solo, BAD As, Natural Born Machine, Bassists Alliance Project, Vivaldi Metal Project etc.) on January 15, 2022 will release his new album, entitled "Songs for Souls", in memory of his Father who recently passed away. The album features Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater), Jennifer Batten (Michael Jackson, Jeff Beck), Mark Zonder (Fates Warning) and many others!

Says Alberto, "Considering the hard times, I was going to give up with music but suddenly my father (famous professor, writer and journalist) passed away on October 15 2021... So, I decided to make an album in his memory. It's fully instrumental, 10 tracks spanning from prog rock to ambient/cinematic) and it features some incredible special guests such as Jordan Rudess, Jennifer Batten, Mark Zonder and many more. So far... the best album I've ever released.. at least I hope so."

Born in 1981, Alberto Rigoni is an Italian bass player and composer, internationally known for his career as a solo artist and as a member of the metal band BAD As, The Italians, Natural Born Machines Lady & THE BASS, co-producer of the Vivaldi Metal Project and member of progressive rock band TwinSpirits (no more active).

Between 2008 and 2020 Alberto has released worldwide 9 solo albums (Something Different, Rebirth, Three Wise Monkeys, Overloaded, BASSORAMA, Duality, EvoRevolution, Prog Injection, Odd Times), spanning from progressive rock metal to fusion. His albums also featured legendary musicians such as Kevin Moore (ex Dream Theater), Gavin Harrison (Porcupine Tree, KING Crimson), Marco Minnemann (the Aristocrats), Göran Edman (ex Yngwie Malmsteen), Michael Manring and many others.

Alberto has been featured on the cover of magazines such as Bass Magazine (Japan), Bass Musician Magazine (USA), Bajos Y Bajistas (Spain), Basistas (Poland), TOP BASS (Poland). Moreover, in March 2015 the prestigious Bass Guitar Magazine (UK) released Alberto's CD anthology called "Into THE BASS."

Alberto has also recorded for several international artists such as Italian pop singer Alexia and he is also playing bass for Canadian rock singer and songwriter Kim Bingham (ex-Nelly Furtado) and The Italians, sharing stages with artists such as Alan Parson, Suzanne Vega, Jørn Lande, Paul Gilbert, Vinnie Moore and others.

In 2016 founded a new metal band called BADASS (now called BAD As) which released three albums (More Pain More Gain, Midnight Curse and Crucified Society.

On December 15th 2017, Rigoni together with bassist Jeff Hughell (Six Feet Under) released a new studio project called Bassists Alliance. The first album "Crush" featured top notch bassists such as Michael Manring, Adam Nitti, Steve di Giorgio, Colin Edwin, Mark Mitchell, Scott Reeder, Dmitry Lisenko, Brandino BassMaster, Ryan Martini, Leonid Maksimov, Tony Grey.

In 2019 founded a new AOR band called "Natural Born Machine" featuring famous Pink Cream 69 singer David Readman. Their debut album "Human" was released on February 19th 2021 by Pride and Joy Music.

Currently he is also collaborating with famous producer Hiro Furuya (Elton John, Eric Clapton, etc) and many others as session bassist.

His tenth album "For The Love of Bass" feat. all star bassists such as Nathan East, Lee Sklar, Michael Manring, Doug Wimbish and many others was released on April 2nd 2021 and it's available worldwide.