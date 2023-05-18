Israeli Bass Producer Whales Shares 6-Track EP

After a defining career spanning across a decade, Israel-based DJ and producer Whales reaches a significant milestone, commemorating 10 years of creating and performing under his well-known persona. Tal Rochman, the man behind the moniker, started his journey as a young teenager and has since become a prominent name in the bass music scene, earning a host of accolades throughout his illustrious career.

To commemorate his 10-year anniversary, Whales is excited to announce the release of his highly-anticipated 'fin' EP, a 6-track masterpiece that marks a new chapter in his musical journey. Showcasing his growth as an artist, with each track displaying a unique perspective and a fresh take on bass music, the 6-Track' 'fin' EP is out now and available to stream across all platforms via Disciple Round Table.

Israeli DJ and producer, Tal Rochman, known professionally as 'Whales,' has become a beacon of hope for those struggling with mental health challenges. Despite facing immense obstacles such as PTSD, Autism, Tourettes, OCD, and other conditions from a young age, Tal turned to music as his solace.

He started producing dubstep and bass music under the moniker 'Sex Whales' when he was just 13 years old, gaining significant popularity. However, he decided to rebrand himself as 'Whales', with determination to stay true to his vision and authenticity.

This decision didn't deter him from his path but only further motivated him to succeed. Through his unwavering dedication and resilience, Whales has emerged as one of the most successful and inspiring artists in the bass music scene today.

Whales' exceptional musical talent and unwavering commitment to his craft have cemented his place as a true pioneer in the electronic music genre. His accomplishments, which include the release of hits like 'We Are' and 'Dead To Me,' that have garnered over 100 million streams on Spotify alone, and collaborations with legendary artists such as Excision, DJ Diesel (Shaq), Borgore, Kayzo, and more, are a testament to his remarkable prowess.

Whales' journey and achievements serve as a powerful source of inspiration for those facing creative or personal obstacles. Through his music, he shares the story of his perseverance and the strength of pursuing one's dreams, despite facing adversity.

As he celebrates his 10-year anniversary, Whales continues to break new ground and inspire others with the much-anticipated release of his 'fin' EP, a profound and emotional testament to his dedication to the art of bass music.

Whales' latest release, the 'fin' EP, showcases the his unparalleled talent for producing electrifying bass music. This six-track masterpiece takes listeners on a sonic journey of sound, with each track delivering a unique, kinetic auditory experience.

The EP's opening track, 'Real Lies,' sets the tone with its dynamic production and perfectly captures the essence of bass music. 'So Ready' follows with its commanding vocals, thunderous basslines, glitchy synth work, and a powerful drop that will leave listeners reeling.

'Untouchable' draws on hip-hop influences, featuring a modulated vocal cut that adds depth and texture to the overall mix. The track builds with heavy percussion, culminating in a grimy, hard-hitting bass drop that will leave a lasting impression on the listener.

Listen to the new EP here: