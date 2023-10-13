Israeli-American Rapper Kosha Dillz Pens Emotional Song In Wake Of Recent Violence

Iaraeli-American rapper Kosha Dillz is sharing a brand new song penned following the news of Hamas' most recent attack on Israel. Within just a few days Kosha Dillz (aka Rami Even-Esh), had written “Bring the Family Home” and recorded and a stunning video shot in old Jewish New York on the Lower East Side that includes shots of the famous Yonah Schimmel's Knishery and the new Beastie Boys Square.

“(Saturday's) attack will go down as one of the most horrible days in Jewish history in our lifetime,” Kosha Dillz told AllHipHop in a recent interview. “It's a day when children and grandmothers were slaughtered, ripped from their homes and documented on social media for the world to see.”

Many of Dillz' relatives and friends have died and/or been kidnapped, including those at the infamous Supernova festival where over 260 people perished. With over 150 people kidnapped, how can one artist think about releasing a song at a time like this? Kosha rhymes, "Bring the family home that's what the world saying, cry to death or can't sleep that's the worst pain"When there is no point of return, the only option is to create any form of communication on our platform as an opportunity for education. When you hear Kosha Dillz on a Griselda-type beat, he does just that.

An advocate of peace, Kosha has been elevating the stories of survivors from October 7 via social media. "I already know that there are people with historical fact sheets, but even with footage of the horror, our current world doesn't accept it as truth. My only option of not seeing it within my own eyes is getting videos from all my followers." By sharing real messages from his fans followers and friends, it resonates more with how society wishes to feel the urge to chime in with proximity. "The world seems to want to feel close to a cause, so the only way to do that is to give a platform to survivors, just like the Holocaust Museums did. This one is ours. Never again is now.”

Speaking out for causes he believes in is not new to Kosha. Last year he dissed Kanye West on Death Con 3 when he made Nazi sympathizer statements that canceled him. The world was against anti-semitism for a moment but then came back to its normal acceptance. Not even one year later, Jewish life and the world as we know it as a whole have been changed for eternity with over 1200+ Israelis being killed; the equivalent of 33,000+ Americans in population.

Kosha is a New Jersey native who was born to Israeli parents. He is a successful independent artist who has toured the globe with everyone from SZA to Matisyahu and is known widely from his recent appearance on VH1's Wild 'N Out.