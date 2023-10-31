Ish Couture Releases Techno-Infused Alt Rap Single 'Sex in the City' (Feat. Ize)

Houston-born, New York-based rapper Ish Couture today returns with new single “SEX IN THE CITY.” Featuring Brooklyn emcee ize and production by transatlantic Austrian/American producer duo Violeta Telavia, the techno-infused alternative rap single “SEX IN THE CITY” is the first offering from Ish Couture's forthcoming NEW MANTRA EP, due out early December via Eartheater's Chemical X.

Fusing an old-school swagger with the high-energy, forward thinking production, Couture made his debut in 2021 with the mixtape ‘Digital Wasteland,' which he self-released and produced. His production style reflects the influences of his adolescence, from Aphex Twin to Playboi Carti.

His unique sound caught the attention of the New York underground techno scene and was quickly picked up by tastemaker and fellow musician Eartheater, who made him the first artist to join her label Chemical X. His first first release for Chemical X in 2021, Sex Money Drugs F*cking, set the stage for Couture's infectious sound to evolve into the full EP Chasing Ecstasy.

Heavily influenced by fashion,New York nightlife, and culture, Couture captures the frenetic energy of the city in his music and live performances. He has performed throughout the US and Europe, with a stage presence and commitment to performance creating space for true catharsis comparable to the live shows of Death Grips and Iggy Pop.

His forthcoming release, NEW MANTRA, is Couture's ode to New York. A result of over a year spent in the city absorbing the culture and collaborating with some of the best musicians in the underground scene. NEW MANTRA is slated to drop early December under Chemical X with two accompanying singles and music videos.