Isabel Dumaa Releases Debut EP REVERIE via Lucille Records
Dumaa will perform select shows this fall in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.
Rising singer-songwriter Isabel Dumaa's new EP, Reverie, is out today via Lucille Records/Republic Records. Stream/purchase HERE.
Reverie finds Dumaa exploring the universal experiences of young love and heartbreak with clear eyed specificity. 'These are uncomfortable emotions…but I do want to feel them because that's a part of living,' she details. 'I'm not in high school; I'm not in college. But I am still just a young woman encountering the world. And I think that I'm continuing to learn that.'
For her major label debut, Dumaa collaborated with producers Sammy Witte (Harry Styles), Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile), and Joshua Murty (Jonas Brothers), with instrumentation and arrangements from Rob Moose (Lana Del Rey, Bon Iver). Ahead of the release, Dumaa unveiled new singles 'James Dean,' 'You Don't Know Me' and 'All American,' which have led to her largest streaming month and to doubling her monthly listener peak to now over 440k.
In celebration of the new EP, Dumaa will perform select shows this fall at New York's Mercury Lounge (October 28), Chicago's Beat Kitchen (November 4) and Los Angeles' Masonic Lodge (November 11). Remaining tickets are on-sale now, full details can be found at www.isabeldumaa.com/tour.
Shortly after releasing her much-lauded debut EP, Just My Nature (2024), which included fan favorites 'Quarter Life Crisis' and 'C'est La Vie,' Dumaa embarked on a European tour supporting Mark Ambor across twelve cities. Later in 2025, she went on to open for Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, and made her festival debut at SummerFest in Milwaukee. Earlier this year, Dumaa supported Sam Smith's acclaimed residency at the newly refurbished Castro Theater, opening the first six nights in her hometown of San Francisco.
The now Los Angeles-based artist continues to develop a passionate fanbase on social media. Between teasing new music from the EP and her recent rendition of Rose Betts' 'Irish Eyes,' which quickly earned over 10M views on TikTok, Dumaa has doubled her numbers on both Instagram and TikTok these past few months, garnering over 800k followers across platforms.
Isabel Dumaa Confirmed Tour Dates
October 28—New York, NY—Mercury Lounge
November 4—Chicago, IL—Beat Kitchen
November 11—Los Angeles, CA—Masonic Lodge
Photo Credit: Elena Rendina
Photo Credit: Elena Rendina
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.