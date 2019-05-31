Irish Singer-Songwriter JC Stewart Shares New Single HAVE YOU HAD ENOUGH WINE?

JC Stewart has shared new single "Have You Had Enough Wine?," an autobiographical account of the final conversation he had with an ex-girlfriend. "Have you had enough wine? "Have I ruined your life? I didn't mean to," he sings, on the track produced by his regular collaborator, the Grammy Award-winning producer Fred Ball (The Carters). "The relationship was on the way out," JC explains. "It takes those three lines and turns it into something bigger. It's a really simple, human thing that everyone goes through at some point." The accompanying video premiered exclusively today on Wonderland Magazine - check it out here.

JC Stewart crafts songs born from his own experiences of love and heartbreak that explode from intimate confessionals into bold anthems. He's already achieving great things. His early tracks "Like I Did" and "Medicine" have taken him past the 10 million streams mark, and he co-wrote "Hollywood" on his friend Lewis Capaldi's #1 UK debut album.

Stream/Download "Have You Had Enough Wine?" HERE

Watch the Greg Barnes-Directed Video HERE

Both the song and the video reflect the "Professional Sadboy" nickname that his sister bestowed upon him. It's a cheeky if appropriate moniker for a man who explores the thrill of romance, the pain of heartache and everything in-between."Most of my songs start as a small conversation with someone," he explains, citing influences such as James Blake, Dermot Kennedy, Hozier, Tom Waits, Bob Dylan and The Band. "Then the question is: how do I make it into something bigger that people can connect to, while also keeping it personal?"

In addition to Fred Ball, JC Stewart has recently been working with some of the world's leading producers and writers. Justin Parker, a regular co-writer for Lana Del Rey, is also a regular collaborator. Meanwhile, sessions in Los Angeles have included work with Greg Wells (Dua Lipa, Adele), Toby Gad (Jess Glynne, John Legend), Jon Green (Rag N Bone Man, James Bay) and Jonny Coffer (Beyoncé, Fall Out Boy).





