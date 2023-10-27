Iris Pope Releases Debut EP 'Awakening'

For fans of Kate Bush and Florence & the Machine, comes Iris Pope's debut album, Awakening.

"Perhaps it is a little cliché to name a first EP Awakening," explains Pope, "but to call it anything else would be dishonest to what it is. I had originally planned a different title for this EP, I've forgotten the exact name, but it was something devastatingly trite I'm sure. It wasn't until Susan Tabor, who runs logistics at the studio I recorded at, came up to me and told me that she'd had a dream that I called the EP Awakening. Well, who am I to deny fate? Besides, I felt that Susan had hit the nail on the head! This was my Awakening."

The album reflects a transformative period in Pope's creative journey, marked by rekindled creativity, the rediscovery of her instruments, and a deeper connection with her inner artistic voice.

Iris Pope's music is characterized by raw emotional depth and resonant melodies, which have already gained recognition and placements on global Spotify playlists. As she embarks on this new chapter with Awakening, Pope aspires to be remembered as an artist who profoundly connects with her audience, making them feel seen and heard.

Listen to the new album here: