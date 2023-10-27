Iris Pope Releases Debut EP 'Awakening'

The album is for fans of Kate Bush and Florence & the Machine.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Iris Pope Releases Debut EP 'Awakening'

For fans of Kate Bush and Florence & the Machine, comes Iris Pope's debut album, Awakening.

"Perhaps it is a little cliché to name a first EP Awakening," explains Pope, "but to call it anything else would be dishonest to what it is. I had originally planned a different title for this EP, I've forgotten the exact name, but it was something devastatingly trite I'm sure. It wasn't until Susan Tabor, who runs logistics at the studio I recorded at, came up to me and told me that she'd had a dream that I called the EP Awakening. Well, who am I to deny fate? Besides, I felt that Susan had hit the nail on the head! This was my Awakening."

The album reflects a transformative period in Pope's creative journey, marked by rekindled creativity, the rediscovery of her instruments, and a deeper connection with her inner artistic voice.

Iris Pope's music is characterized by raw emotional depth and resonant melodies, which have already gained recognition and placements on global Spotify playlists. As she embarks on this new chapter with Awakening, Pope aspires to be remembered as an artist who profoundly connects with her audience, making them feel seen and heard.

Listen to the new album here:



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rett Madison Releases New Album One for Jackie Photo
Rett Madison Releases New Album 'One for Jackie'

He shared singles “One for Jackie, One for Crystal,” “Skydiving” and “Fortune Teller,” which arrived alongside a video directed by Joelle Grace Taylor (Kaytranada, Ariana Greenblatt, Rob Lowe) and choreographed by Carlena Britch (Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Gwen Stefani) and inspired Madison’s recently-launched Fortune Teller Arcana Tarot Card website.

2
Madness Unveil New Single Baby Burglar Photo
Madness Unveil New Single 'Baby Burglar'

Madness unveils their new single 'Baby Burglar' - listen to it here! A must-listen for fans of the band. The latest track again highlights the band's faultless ability to create ineffably catchy pop music, this time with an underlying helping of majestic gloom. A theme that's present on the LP. Baby Burglar recites Lee Thomson's true-life tale.

3
Marc Valentine Releases New Single Skeleton Key Photo
Marc Valentine Releases New Single 'Skeleton Key'

Acclaimed British singer-songwriter Marc Valentine, the charismatic British singer-songwriter-guitarist who last year released his debut solo album to critical acclaim, issues a new single, 'Skeleton Key', through Little Steven's Wicked Cool Records – available as a limited-edition 7” and a digital download.

4
Maisie Peters Unveils Deluxe Edition of UK No.1 Album The Good Witch Photo
Maisie Peters Unveils Deluxe Edition of UK No.1 Album 'The Good Witch'

Rising British pop star Maisie Peters unveils a deluxe edition of her acclaimed UK No.1 album The Good Witch, featuring six brand-new tracks. Maisie’s No.1 has made her the youngest British female solo act since 2014 to claim a #1, and the youngest artist to claim a #1 since Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD