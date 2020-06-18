Iris Lune Share Debut LP 'lovelosslove' Exclusively Via Bandcamp Tomorrow

Tomorrow, June 19th, Iris Lune's debut album lovelosslove will be released exclusively via Bandcamp . In solidarity with the movement and Bandcamp's initiative, the band will be donating 100% of the proceeds from tomorrow's digital sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The album will be available on all DSPs on June 26th, and until then, Iris Lune will be donating proceeds from the album (100% of digital sales) and merch (50% of sales) to the following organizations:

Loveland The Foundation: brings opportunity and healing to communities of color, and especially to Black women and girls. Through fellowships, residency programs, listening tours and more, they hope to contribute to both the empowerment and the liberation of the communities they serve.

Justice Trans Funding Project: a community-led funding initiative to support grassroots trans justice groups run by and for trans people. They center the leadership of trans people organizing around their experiences with racism, economic injustice, transmisogyny, ableism, immigration, incarceration, and other intersecting oppressions.

The Ali Forney Center : they protect LGBTQ youths from the harms of homelessness and empower them with the tools needed to live independently. Their mission is to provide LGBTQ young people with housing and a continuum of supportive services to help them thrive and prepare them for independent living.

The 12 songs on lovelosslove explore the ways of experiencing loss and love, two feelings that are so tightly intertwined that they sometimes feel seamless, like a continuous thread. Loss is another color of love, which is why it hurts so much. After losing her mother two years ago to a six year cancer battle, Ella Joy Meir (Iris Lune) has been piecing her life together, trying to make sense of it all and trying to navigate a world without her mom's physical presence. Her loss split Meir's heart in half, leaving a distinct line between everything before and after that day. These songs are her own journey as she unfolds this new reality and dives deep into the core of things, to the most vulnerable of places of herself, places she cannot hide from. There are blue-gray summers and open wounds but also treasures and havens, waiting to be found. There is darkness and grief, but also light and hope.

Meir co-wrote this album with producer Asher Kurtz, with whom she started the project with back in Boston. Meeting 3 times a week over the course of 4 months, they created a safe space in which they pushed each others boundaries and created music in ways they've never done before.

