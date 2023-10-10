Ireland's The Mary Wallopers Share New Single; LP Out On Friday Ahead of Tour Tomorrow

The Mary Wallopers have revealed a new track,”The Idler” from their forthcoming second album Irish Rock 'n' Roll (out Friday, October 13).

A timely folk song, the single carries a pertinent (and what should be universally given) message of acceptance in the face of daily injustices that have run down the ages. In its two and a half righteous minutes, “The Idler” calls out (among others) money grabbing landlords, the clergy, the taxman and petty-minded xenophobes. It also marks one of three original Mary Wallopers compositions found on Irish Rock 'n' Roll.

“The song was written in response to the scapegoating and vilification of ordinary people just doing what they need to do in order to keep struggling through life, rarely harming anyone,” shares The Mary Wallopers' Sean McKenna. “Meanwhile those in positions of power, the ones who often create or uphold such situations, are held in high esteem and regarded as pillars of the community. In essence it is a simple call to punch up, not down.”

Following a packed out Glastonbury performance this summer (watch the band's BBC performance here) The Mary Wallopers return to North America for a tour that kicks off tomorrow, October 11 in Philadelphia and concludes in San Diego on October 31. The run hits New York City's Bowery Ballroom on Saturday, October 14 – a show that will no doubt be a boisterous album release celebration -- and the Troubadour in Los Angeles on October 30.

The band's live performances are renowned across the UK and Ireland for their raucous spirit, living up to their reputation as “The Clancy Brothers meets Dead Kennedys.” Tickets are on-sale HERE and all shows are listed below. This spring The Mary Wallopers made their first trip to North American for a string of sold-out shows on the East Coast.

Irish Rock 'n' Roll's 13 tracks perfectly capture the chaos, humor and excitement of The Mary Wallopers' live shows while at the same time showcasing the emotion of the traditional ballads that they play (both in songs passed down from previous generations and - for the first time on this record - their own songs that promise to be passed down to future generations).

Previous to today's single they have shared “Wexford,” “The Holy Ground,” and “The Blarney Stone.” The upcoming album will mark the follow up to the band's hugely acclaimed self-titled debut which was released last year.

ABOUT THE MARY WALLOPERS

The Mary Wallopers was released in the fall of 2020 to rave reviews. It was nominated for Irish Album of the Year alongside Dermot Kennedy and Fontaine DC and, filled with warmth, intimacy, and chaos,perfectly captured the band's sound and ethos. The album is the culmination of several years of the Wallopers touring all corners of Ireland, collecting traditional songs before dusting them down and reimagining them in their Dundalk rehearsal space.

Brothers Charles and Andrew Hendy and their friend Sean McKenna formed The Mary Wallopers as a three-piece ballad group and their early live performances exuded a raw energy. They released their debut EP, A Mouthful of The Mary Wallopers, in 2019.

The band expanded to a seven-piece that now includes Roisin Barret on bass, Brendan McInerney on drums, Seamas Hyland on accordion and Finian O' Connor on tin whistle. Watch the video for breakthrough single “Cod Liver And The Orange Juice” here.

The Mary Wallopers Tour Dates

10/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

10/12 - Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

10/14 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/15 - Boston, MA @ Middle East

10/18 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern SOLD OUT

10/20 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

10/21 - Chicago, IL @ Martyrs

10/24 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore SOLD OUT

10/25 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

10/27 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

10/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

10/31 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room at HOB

11/9 - Bristol , UK @ Trinity

11/10 - London, UK @ Forum Kentish Town

11/11 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

11/12 - Cardiff, WL @ Tramshed

11/15 - Folkestone, UK @ Quarterhouse

11/16 - Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon

11/17 - Brighton, UK @ CHALK

11/18 - Liverpool, UK @ Academy Liverpool

11/19 - Norwich, UK @ Epic Studios

11/22 - Exeter, UK @ Phoenix

11/23 - Wolverhampton, UK @ Wulfrun

11/24 - Northampton, UK @ Roadmender

11/25 - Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill

12/7 - Dublin @ Vicar Street

12/8 - Dublin @Vicar Street

12/9 - Belfast @ The Telegraph Building

12/13 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Liquid Room

12/14 - Dundee, SC @ Fat Sams

12/15 - Aberdeen, SC @ Lemon Tree

12/16 - Glasgow, SC @ Barrowland Ballroom

12/20 - Galway, IE @ Leisureland

12/21 - Kilkenny, IE @ Langtons Ballroom

12/22 - Limerick, IE @ Big Top

12/23 - Cork, IE @ City Hall

Photo by Sorcha Frances Ryder