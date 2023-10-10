Ireland's The Mary Wallopers Share New Single; LP Out On Friday Ahead of Tour Tomorrow

The album will be out Friday, October 13.
The Mary Wallopers have revealed a new track,”The Idler” from their forthcoming second album Irish Rock 'n' Roll (out Friday, October 13).
A timely folk song, the single carries a pertinent (and what should be universally given) message of acceptance in the face of daily injustices that have run down the ages. In its two and a half righteous minutes, “The Idler” calls out (among others) money grabbing landlords, the clergy, the taxman and petty-minded xenophobes. It also marks one of three original Mary Wallopers compositions found on Irish Rock 'n' Roll.
“The song was written in response to the scapegoating and vilification of ordinary people just doing what they need to do in order to keep struggling through life, rarely harming anyone,” shares The Mary Wallopers' Sean McKenna. “Meanwhile those in positions of power, the ones who often create or uphold such situations, are held in high esteem and regarded as pillars of the community. In essence it is a simple call to punch up, not down.”
Following a packed out Glastonbury performance this summer (watch the band's BBC performance here) The Mary Wallopers return to North America for a tour that kicks off tomorrow, October 11 in Philadelphia and concludes in San Diego on October 31. The run hits New York City's Bowery Ballroom on Saturday, October 14 – a show that will no doubt be a boisterous album release celebration -- and the Troubadour in Los Angeles on October 30.
The band's live performances are renowned across the UK and Ireland for their raucous spirit, living up to their reputation as “The Clancy Brothers meets Dead Kennedys.” Tickets are on-sale HERE and all shows are listed below. This spring The Mary Wallopers made their first trip to North American for a string of sold-out shows on the East Coast.
Irish Rock 'n' Roll's 13 tracks perfectly capture the chaos, humor and excitement of The Mary Wallopers' live shows while at the same time showcasing the emotion of the traditional ballads that they play (both in songs passed down from previous generations and - for the first time on this record - their own songs that promise to be passed down to future generations).
Previous to today's single they have shared “Wexford,” “The Holy Ground,” and “The Blarney Stone.” The upcoming album will mark the follow up to the band's hugely acclaimed self-titled debut which was released last year.
The Mary Wallopers was released in the fall of 2020 to rave reviews. It was nominated for Irish Album of the Year alongside Dermot Kennedy and Fontaine DC and, filled with warmth, intimacy, and chaos,perfectly captured the band's sound and ethos. The album is the culmination of several years of the Wallopers touring all corners of Ireland, collecting traditional songs before dusting them down and reimagining them in their Dundalk rehearsal space.
Brothers Charles and Andrew Hendy and their friend Sean McKenna formed The Mary Wallopers as a three-piece ballad group and their early live performances exuded a raw energy. They released their debut EP, A Mouthful of The Mary Wallopers, in 2019.
The band expanded to a seven-piece that now includes Roisin Barret on bass, Brendan McInerney on drums, Seamas Hyland on accordion and Finian O' Connor on tin whistle. Watch the video for breakthrough single “Cod Liver And The Orange Juice” here.
10/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
10/12 - Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java
10/14 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/15 - Boston, MA @ Middle East
10/18 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern SOLD OUT
10/20 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
10/21 - Chicago, IL @ Martyrs
10/24 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore SOLD OUT
10/25 - Portland, OR @ Holocene
10/27 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
10/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
10/31 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room at HOB
11/9 - Bristol , UK @ Trinity
11/10 - London, UK @ Forum Kentish Town
11/11 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
11/12 - Cardiff, WL @ Tramshed
11/15 - Folkestone, UK @ Quarterhouse
11/16 - Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon
11/17 - Brighton, UK @ CHALK
11/18 - Liverpool, UK @ Academy Liverpool
11/19 - Norwich, UK @ Epic Studios
11/22 - Exeter, UK @ Phoenix
11/23 - Wolverhampton, UK @ Wulfrun
11/24 - Northampton, UK @ Roadmender
11/25 - Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill
12/7 - Dublin @ Vicar Street
12/8 - Dublin @Vicar Street
12/9 - Belfast @ The Telegraph Building
12/13 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Liquid Room
12/14 - Dundee, SC @ Fat Sams
12/15 - Aberdeen, SC @ Lemon Tree
12/16 - Glasgow, SC @ Barrowland Ballroom
12/20 - Galway, IE @ Leisureland
12/21 - Kilkenny, IE @ Langtons Ballroom
12/22 - Limerick, IE @ Big Top
12/23 - Cork, IE @ City Hall
Photo by Sorcha Frances Ryder
