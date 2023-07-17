Ireland's The Mary Wallopers Announce New Album & North American Tour in October

The new album will be released on October 6.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 4 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album

Ireland's The Mary Wallopers Announce New Album & North American Tour in October

Ireland’s The Mary Wallopers have announced the October 6 release of their new album, Irish Rock ’n’ Roll.  

The LP’s 13 track perfectly capture the chaos, humour and excitement of the band’s recent live shows while at the same time showcasing the emotion of the traditional ballads that they play (both in songs passed down from previous generations and - for the first time on this record - their own songs that promise to be passed down to future generations). Today they share one of those traditional ballads via new single “Wexford.”  

The band’s Andrew Hendy notes, “The song was written by Pecker Dunne, who was a travelling musician. He brought so many songs into circulation over the years he played, you’ll have heard the Dubliners playing a lot of his songs. He came from a line of traveling musicians. His father was a fiddle player and his mother was a tightrope walker, the whole family’s trade was entertainment.

Wexford is one of the most beautiful songs in the ballad tradition. He wrote it about growing up in Wexford. It touches on his upbringing and on the grief that travelers suffer in Ireland which is something that’s not really talked about much. It’s an incredible, emotional song. We’ve always gravitated towards that side of folk music - the most accessible side of music, the kind you can just stand on the street singing. Pecker Dunne wrote so many funny songs, which makes it even more hard hitting when he’d sing a song like this.”

The Mary Wallopers previously released “The Holy Ground” off of Irish Rock ’n’ Roll.  The upcoming album will mark the follow up to the band’s hugely acclaimed self-titled debut which was released last year.  

In March Ireland’s The Mary Wallopers made their first trip to North American for a string of sold-out shows on the East Coast.  The band will return to this side of the pond for an October tour of North America.  The run starts October 11 in Philadelphia and concludes in San Diego on October 31.  Along the way they make stops in New York City, Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles, among other markets.  

Their live performances are renowned across the UK and Ireland for their raucous spirit, living up to their reputation as “The Clancy Brothers meets Dead Kennedys.” Following a packed out Glastonbury performance last month (watch the band’s BBC performance here), The Mary Wallopers will play sets at multiple festivals over the summer and headline an extensive tour of the UK later in the fall.  Tickets are on-sale HERE and all shows are listed below.

ABOUT THE MARY WALLOPERS

The Mary Wallopers was released in the fall of 2020 to rave reviews. It was nominated for Irish Album of the Year alongside Dermot Kennedy and Fontaine DC and, filled with warmth, intimacy, and chaos,perfectly captured the band’s sound and ethos.  The album is the culmination of several years of the Wallopers touring all corners of Ireland, collecting traditional songs before dusting them down and reimagining them in their Dundalk rehearsal space. 

Brothers Charles and Andrew Hendy and their friend Sean McKenna formed The Mary Wallopers as a three-piece ballad group and their early live performances exuded a raw energy. They released their debut EP,  A Mouthful of The Mary Wallopers, in 2019.  The band expanded to a seven-piece that now includes Roisin Barret on bass, Brendan McInerney on drums, Seamas Hyland on accordion and Finian O’ Connor on tin whistle.

Photo by Sorcha Frances Ryder



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sacred Bones to Release Mort Garson’s ‘Journey to the Moon and Beyond’ Photo
Sacred Bones to Release Mort Garson’s ‘Journey to the Moon and Beyond’

Highlighted singles include “Moon Journey,' the soundtrack to the live broadcast of the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing, as first heard on CBS News, and “Zoos of The World,” a springy, unpredictable cut taken from a 1970 National Geographic special. 

2
Kayden Releases Mesmerizing New Single Meant to Be Photo
Kayden Releases Mesmerizing New Single 'Meant to Be'

After captivating listeners with a string of independent releases and endearing audiences everywhere as fan favorite “Hartley” on the hit Disney Channel series The Villains of Valley View, artist, singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, and presence Kayden (Kayden Muller-Janssen) returns with a brand new single entitled “Meant To Be”.

3
Cosial Releases New Track In View Photo
Cosial Releases New Track 'In View'

Releasing her impressive debut EP, SPORTS, in April, Cosial’s coherent collection of five songs, headed by infectious lead single POOL CHALK, sketched out vivid scenes of life equally as it happened and as it seems to pass by.

4
Sons of the Beast Return With New Single Hard To Tell Photo
Sons of the Beast Return With New Single 'Hard To Tell'

SONS OF THE EAST - release their new single “Hard To Tell”, to celebrate the beginning of their worldwide tour including a run of UK dates this Summer. Filled with the Australian three-piece’s trademark exuberance and catchy melodies, “Hard To Tell” is a windows-down, road trip-ready slice of folk-pop that arrives as the first bit of new music.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Trevor Hall Releases New Song 'Shake It Out' Ahead of Forthcoming AlbumTrevor Hall Releases New Song 'Shake It Out' Ahead of Forthcoming Album
Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urban's 'You'll Think of Me'Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urban's 'You'll Think of Me'
Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single 'Texas Again'Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single 'Texas Again'
Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track 'Ain't Doin' Jack'Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track 'Ain't Doin' Jack'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
WICKED
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
NEW YORK, NEW YORK