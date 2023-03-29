Ireland's Ezra Williams (fka Smoothboi Ezra) Announces Debut Album With 'Bleed'

Self-taught songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Ezra Williams (fka Smoothboi Ezra) today offers their haunting new single, "Bleed." The stunning track also serves to announce their debut full-length album, Supernumeraries, out this June. "Bleed" is a window into Ezra's deepest musings; pre-save Supernumeraries HERE.

Ezra offers an often overlooked take on emotional relationships, as they're writing as a person who is gender non-binary and on the autism spectrum. They are helping people who don't often see themselves represented in the media hear themselves in music and moving the needle on what it means to write a love song.

They've been compared to "Phoebe Bridgers at her best" (Paste), and their tender, self-examining indie calls to Fiona Apple, Soccer Mommy and Indigo De Souza, though they wouldn't corner or compare themselves with anyone but their own self.

With "Bleed," we find hints of Nirvana in the strumming electric guitars and in the moody falling-down-the-scale melodies; the cavernous way their voice lingers around after we get and occasional peep at sunniness in the melody. The rawness and intimacy of their last EP, Stuck, remains, while expanding exponentially through atmospheric production that leaves a resonant impact.

The accompanying visual paints a moving picture of what it means to feel at home; how it can either feel like a blanket that's musty in a good way, or like an unfamiliar, sterile cage, depending on who occupies it with you. The faces morphing into one another in bright reds and warm browns, with pops of cool blues and grassy greens reflect the range of emotions we're able to glean from Ezra's music. "'Cause you smell like a home that you love and you know, wish I knew what I smelled like to you..." they croon.

Watch the new music video here: