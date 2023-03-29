Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ireland's Ezra Williams (fka Smoothboi Ezra) Announces Debut Album With 'Bleed'

Ireland's Ezra Williams (fka Smoothboi Ezra) Announces Debut Album With 'Bleed'

The stunning track also serves to announce their debut full-length album, Supernumeraries, out this June.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Self-taught songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Ezra Williams (fka Smoothboi Ezra) today offers their haunting new single, "Bleed." The stunning track also serves to announce their debut full-length album, Supernumeraries, out this June. "Bleed" is a window into Ezra's deepest musings; pre-save Supernumeraries HERE.

Ezra offers an often overlooked take on emotional relationships, as they're writing as a person who is gender non-binary and on the autism spectrum. They are helping people who don't often see themselves represented in the media hear themselves in music and moving the needle on what it means to write a love song.

They've been compared to "Phoebe Bridgers at her best" (Paste), and their tender, self-examining indie calls to Fiona Apple, Soccer Mommy and Indigo De Souza, though they wouldn't corner or compare themselves with anyone but their own self.

With "Bleed," we find hints of Nirvana in the strumming electric guitars and in the moody falling-down-the-scale melodies; the cavernous way their voice lingers around after we get and occasional peep at sunniness in the melody. The rawness and intimacy of their last EP, Stuck, remains, while expanding exponentially through atmospheric production that leaves a resonant impact.

The accompanying visual paints a moving picture of what it means to feel at home; how it can either feel like a blanket that's musty in a good way, or like an unfamiliar, sterile cage, depending on who occupies it with you. The faces morphing into one another in bright reds and warm browns, with pops of cool blues and grassy greens reflect the range of emotions we're able to glean from Ezra's music. "'Cause you smell like a home that you love and you know, wish I knew what I smelled like to you..." they croon.

Watch the new music video here:



ANNIE BLACKMAN Shares New Single Bug Photo
ANNIE BLACKMAN Shares New Single 'Bug'
Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Annie Blackman recently announced her forthcoming EP Bug, out via Father/Daughter Records, and today she shares the record’s title track. “Bug” follows the previously released “Ash”, which saw early praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Stereogum, and more.
Ron Pope Announces New LP Inside Voices With New Single Photo
Ron Pope Announces New LP 'Inside Voices' With New Single
The album was written in the wake of emotional upheaval from pregnancy loss and an ectopic pregnancy that almost cost his wife her life. After experiencing one tragedy after another, the Pope family was in a very dark place of  unbearable heaviness and overwhelming pain. For a year, Ron found himself unable to create.
D Howell Drops New Single Man Dem Photo
D Howell Drops New Single 'Man Dem'
The release featuring Ding Dong & Nicky B follows a long list of hit music from the talented pop-reggae artist.  Howell’s single, ’Wine Bounce” with Jamaican born reggae artist Dominant ft. Nick B was picked up by Universal Music, solidifying Howell’s career with the likes of Sean Paul, Elephant Man and Sarani.
McKinley Dixon Releases Carrie Mae Weems-Inspired Run, Run, Run Photo
McKinley Dixon Releases Carrie Mae Weems-Inspired 'Run, Run, Run'
Throwback production propels the track forward with a buoyant beat and jazzy melodies, as McKinley raps about the harsh realities of gun violence. The ‘Kitchen Table Session’ video series is inspired by Carrie Mae Weems’ seminal Kitchen Table Series ­– a collection known for exploring the self in collective experiences at a kitchen table.

From This Author - Michael Major


Bryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY AwardsBryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY Awards
March 28, 2023

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced that Emmy, Peabody, NAACP Image and Edward R. Murrow Award winning television journalist and sportscaster Bryant Gumbel will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement at the 44th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards ceremony.
Meet the Couples From the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISEMeet the Couples From the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISE
March 28, 2023

A new season of the hit series 90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE returns with intense drama set amongst a tropical paradise. Follow one returning couple and five new couples as they fight, fall in love, and navigate the high stakes of their island romances. Watch the video trailer for the new season now!
Gretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour 2023 with Special Guest Kim RicheyGretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour 2023 with Special Guest Kim Richey
March 28, 2023

Legendary singer, songwriter and performer GRETCHEN PETERS has announced what will be her final ever tour of the UK. Over 25 years since she first set foot on British stages, the Nashville-via-New-York star will be returning for one last hurrah as she confirms a Farewell Tour across the country throughout May 2023.
Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'
March 28, 2023

Reminiscent of Laura Viers and Tori Amos, ‘Fish Bowl’ is Davis’s ANTI- Records debut. To coincide with its release she has also shared a new video for the title track. Directed by Austin Goodwin, the video features different characters all played by Davis that symbolize the different sides each of us has to our personality.
Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'
March 28, 2023

XXIM Records releases a stunning new rework of Icelandic band Hugar’s track ‘fall’ by award-winning Polish pianist, composer and singer Hania Rani. The track ‘fall’ (“achingly beautiful” – Higher Plain Music) originally appeared on Hugar’s 2022 album ‘Rift.'
share