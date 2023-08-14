Insomniac Announces Brand-New Dual New Year's Eve Festival, Forever Midnight, Coming to Las Vegas and Los Angeles

Insomniac has leveled up the New Year’s Eve experience for music connoisseurs, unveiling its newest festival series, Forever Midnight, set to debut in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. On Saturday, December 30 and Sunday, December 31, LV FestPark (3000 S Las Vegas Blvd) and Los Angeles’ LA Convention Center will ignite during Insomniac’s first-ever, simultaneously held NYE events.

As the clock strikes midnight, the dual premiere of Forever Midnight will deliver the most renowned music curation to Sin City and the City of Angels. Forever Midnight will stand as the unrivaled New Year’s Eve experience for festival goers, blasting today’s most influential music styles on full display. Tickets to Forever Midnight Las Vegas & Los Angeles are on sale this Tuesday, August 15 at 12 p.m. PT here and here.

A lineup of in-demand and globally-known artists are set to play during both editions of Forever Midnight, including leading deep house visionary Solomun, Amsterdam's dynamic pairing ANOTR, Swedish knockout Eric Prydz, chart-topping electronic and indie duo Sofi Tukker (DJ), “Best Dance Recording” GRAMMY-winning hitmaker Kaytranada, and tech-house sensation Kyle Walker.

The dynamic duo of Jamie Jones b2b The Martinez Brothers will deliver a seamless fusion of their signature sounds while Archie Hamilton brings his unique blend of melodic and rhythmic intricacies. The progressive stylings of Cristoph, vibrant energy from Deeper Purpose, and the enigmatic Dennis Cruz will also help leave an indelible mark on the NYE musical landscape of Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Joining the bill at Forever Midnight Las Vegas includes MOOD label head Nicole Moudaber, “Rhyme Dust” hitmaker MK, Dutch-duo Tinlicker, and a back-to-back set between DJ Tennis and Chloé Caillet. In Los Angeles, the mesmerizing and stripped-down redux sounds of Kaskade, Kevin de Vries and his musical expertise, the dynamic and harmonious partnership of Âme b2b Dixon, and eclectic genre-blending sounds from Jamie xx will be on full display.

The Forever Midnight Las Vegas lineup includes:

ANOTR, Archie Hamilton, Bakke, Ben Sterling, ChaseWest, Cristoph, Deeper Purpose, Dennis Cruz, DJ Tennis b2b Chloé Caillet, Eric Prydz, Fisher, Green Velvet, Jamie Jones b2b The Martinez Brothers, Kaytranada, Kyle Walker, Lucati, Malóne, Masha Mar, Mind Against, MK, Nicole Moudaber, Sofi Tukker (DJ), Solomun, and Tinlicker

The Forever Midnight Los Angeles lineup includes:

Airrica, Âme b2b Dixon, ANOTR, Archie Hamilton, Black Loops, Carlita, Chloé Caillet, Cristoph, Deeper Purpose, Dennis Cruz, DJ Tennis b2b Demi Riquísimo, Eric Prydz, Green Velvet, Jamie Jones b2b The Martinez Brothers, Jamie xx, Kaskade (Redux), Kaytranada, Kevin de Vries, Kyle Walker, Malóne, Masha Mar, Mau P, Michelle Leshem, Sofi Tukker (DJ), and Solomun

Additional artists for both editions of Forever Midnight will be announced in the coming months.

Two-day General Admission and VIP tickets for Insomniac’s newest 21+ festival experience, Forever Midnight Las Vegas & Los Angeles, are on sale this Tuesday, August 15 at 12 p.m. PT at insom.co/FMLV and insom.co/FMLA.

For the latest updates and as new festival details are revealed, be sure to follow Forever Midnight on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About Insomniac

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company’s top priority.

Founded 30 years ago, Insomniac produces 10,000 concerts, club nights and festivals for seven million attendees annually across the globe. The company’s premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the world’s largest dance music festival and attracts more than 525,000 fans over three days.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation.