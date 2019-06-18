Innagural Texas Country Radio Summit Set for September

CDX president, Joe Kelly is proud to announce the inaugural Texas Country Radio Summit taking place at the Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown in Fort Worth, Texas, on September 23. The one day event, presented by CDX TRACtion, is designed to bring together like-minded people with the common goal of growing Texas Country music as a genre and radio format. $25 registration is open now at www.texascountryradiosummit.com.

"We are super excited to kick off our inaugural event in Fort Worth, Texas," says Joe Kelly. "We have been distributing singles to Texas radio for quite some time and we continue to hear how important the format is to the music business especially in Texas. This event will allow for industry veterans and newcomers to meet each other and learn tricks of the trade to help them furthering their goals. Our TRACtionTX monitoring system and chart were designed to help Texas Country grow through transparency and real actionable data. We look forward to sharing and showing how the system works and how artists, managers and agents can use it to monetize their efforts."

Panels throughout the day will feature some of the top artists and radio programmers sharing ideas and educating attendees.

TRACtion Texas is the premiere digital delivery service for Texas Country Music and the only U.S. based monitored airplay chart serving the Texas Country community. TRACtion has the ability to empower everyone in the business to formulate targeted and focused marketing and promotion plans.

For more information or registration: www.texascountryradiosummit.com





