Ingrid Andress Shares New Single 'Christmas Always Finds Me'

Offering a message of reassurance

In a year filled with uncertainty and instability, Warner Music Nashville/Atlantic Records' standout singer/songwriter Ingrid Andress is offering a message of reassurance for this holiday season with her brand new song "Christmas Always Finds Me" (listen below). Written with frequent collaborators Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland, the lyrics recall times in her life when the love and warmth of the holiday season seemed very far away. And yet as the string sections swells over the delicate piano melody, Andress finds reassurance in the fact that Christmas always seems to find her, "...even if I'm all alone / A million miles away from home / It shows up in a warm memory."

The breakout star was Top 5 Most-Added at radio recently with her current single "Lady Like" ( LISTEN HERE ), that she also wrote alongside Ellis and Southerland. Having accumulated more than 35 million streams globally, MusicRow urges programmers: "By all means, play the fire outta this." Serving as her critically-lauded debut album's title track, HUFFPOST has called the song "a powerful statement denouncing the pressure women face with regard to maintaining gender norms" while Rolling Stone describes it as "a slow-burning anthem of independence."

Andress' Platinum-selling No. 1 debut single "More Hearts Than Mine" recently won the Nashville Songwriters Association International's Nashville Songwriter Award for 2020 Song of the Year ( READ HERE ), having earned the MusicRow Awards trophy for Song of the Year earlier this year as well. Named to GRAMMY-contender watch lists by Variety , Billboard , Rolling Stone , and Forbes , the ACM and CMT Music Awards nominee is also currently nominated for multiple CMA Awards in the New Artist and Song of the Year categories.

As "Lady Like" begins its ascent up the radio charts, fans can revisit the song's namesake album in a completely new way with the The Lady Like (Deluxe) album ( LISTEN HERE ). From heartache to heartbreak, Lady Like (Deluxe) features "plenty of new treasures" ( People ) including her newest original song, "Feeling Things," a collaboration with Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town on Andress' No. 1 debut "More Hearts Than Mine" as well as a cover of "Boys" which she originally co-wrote for Charli XCX. American Songwriter discussed the genesis of the reimagined project, praising the way it "underscore(s) Andress' talent for emotive, honest and clear storytelling."

The rising star has accumulated a career total of more than 380 million global streams and was the only solo-female-debut to crack Top 20 on the Country Airplay chart in 2019. She has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers and TODAY, and received overwhelming praise from some of the most-read publications across the country including Entertainment Weekly, NY Times, ELLE, People, WWD, American Songwriter, Idolator, LADYGUNN, Flaunt, and several more. The Colorado-native started the year touring with Keith Urban on select dates, Andress' 2020 tour dates also included shows with Dan + Shay, Tim McGraw and Thomas Rhett.

Listen to "Christmas Always Finds Me" here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles