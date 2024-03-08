Infinity Song Set World Tour & Release 'Slow Burn'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the success of their recent EP ‘Metamorphosis,' soft rock sibling band Infinity Song have announced their first-ever world tour. Kicking off the summer with a captivating performance at the Dot To Dot Festival in England, the band is thrilled to continue to bring their breathtaking sound, profound lyrics, and visually stunning performances to audiences all across Europe.

Fans can purchase tickets on sale HERE starting March 8th, and a full list of dates can be found below.

To mark the occasion, Infinity Song have also released a visual companion piece to their acclaimed hit, “Slow Burn.” After unveiling an intimate live rendition of the track earlier this year, the group promises to resonate with audiences once more, this time through an introspective music video, set against the backdrop of New York City. The video made its broadcast premier on BET Soul and Nick Music.

Bathed in the amber hue of golden hour, the video effortlessly evokes the energy and emotion of personal reflection. Embodying the essence of a slowburn, the video captures the group - walking in the park, leaning against walls and sitting next to one another - using these intimate moments of contemplation as a time to recognize that the love we strive to feel can be found within.

“Slow Burn” guides listeners through a profound exploration of the ever-changing landscape of human emotions, skillfully capturing the nuanced complexities of life. As the hauntingly beautiful melody unfolds, weaving intricate lyrics through the composition, the track compels listeners to confront life's challenges with grace and resilience. The song “parallels the introverted moments of time spent alone getting to know yourself, with the changing seasons of romantic relationships,” says the group, “to mature is to grow comfortable accepting our inner love as the main love.”

Infinity Song continues to maintain their position as innovators in today's soft rock music landscape. Following the positive reception of the release of their EP, ‘Metamorphosis' late last year, the band was featured on UPROXX's ‘Best Bets for Best New Artist' list, and their sound was described as “deeply intoxicating” by CLASH, adding that the group “plays a significant role in gifting the Black community a space to surrender harsh falsities and exhale into their Divine softness.”

INFINITY SONG TOUR DATES:

Mar 11 - The Sun Rose - Los Angeles, CA

May 25 - Bristol, UK - Dot to Dot Festival

May 26 - Nottingham, UK - Dot to Dot Festival

May 28 - London, UK - Oslo

May 29 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

May 30 - Glasgow, UK - G2

Jun 01 - Manchester, UK - YES

Jun 02 - Dublin, Ireland - Forbidden Fruit Festival

Jun 04 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

Jun 05 - Paris, France - La Bellevilloise

Jun 07 - Turku, Finland - TBA

Jun 08 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands - Best Kept Secret Festival

photo credit: John N. Adams III