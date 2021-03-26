Indubious Releases New Single 'The Offering'

Indubious, the fast rising Oregon-based reggae trio, just dropped their fourth single, "The Offering," a collaboration with the legendary Sizzla and Skillinjah, from their highly-anticipated full length The Bridge, out April 9 on Easy Star Records.

The infectious track is blessed with Sizzla's surefire vocals alongside Skillinjah's and Indubious's own unique flows and bumping production. Pre-order/pre-save the album now at http://moremusic.at/TheBridge.

Indubious explains "The Offering," as "a synthy, hip hop-style banger about seeing through the veil of illusion in the world, and offering love in the face of adversity. An anthem about honing our inner vibration to spread joy and unity in everything we do, no matter the situation or challenge."

Evton and Skip, brothers and bandmates (along with drummer Matty T. Wells), have cultivated a dedicated fan base, affectionately called Indubians, with their impressive instrumental skill, powerful harmonies, and an electrifying stage presence. In addition to their memorable live shows, which have put them on numerous U.S. festival stages, as well as on tour with The Movement, Stephen Marley, and others, Indubious are no strangers to chart success. Their 2019 album Beleaf debuted at #1 on the Billboard Reggae Chart and #2 on the iTunes Reggae Chart, which marked a new high for the band building on the previous success of their2017 album From Zero, which debuted at #6 on the Billboard Reggae Chart and #8 on the iTunes Reggae Charts. With The Bridge, Indubious is poised for a big breakout year.

Indubious has cooked up exclusive merch for the physical pre-order, including a 5' x 5' tapestry with album cover art, signed posters, die-cut metal pins, and shirts. The vinyl version of the record is made with colored vinyl featuring a heavy splatter pattern of green and black.

Listen to "The Offering" here: