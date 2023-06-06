Indonesian Rock Trio Voice of Baceprot Announce Debut North American Tour in August

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 A.M. local time.

Jun. 06, 2023

Groundbreaking Indonesian all-girl rock/metal trio VOICE OF BACEPROT (VOB) are excited to take the next big step in their journey and have announced details about their debut North American tour this fall including a performance at the Head In the Clouds festival at Brookside At The Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on August 6.

The “RETAS American Tour 2023” will kick off on August 3 at El Cid in Los Angeles and see the girls headline 11 shows across the country including a stop on August 13 at Gramercy Theatre in NYC before returning to the West Coast for their final stop on August 19 in San Diego. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 A.M. local time here. Full dates are as follows:

“RETAS American Tour 2023” Dates:

8/3      Los Angeles, CA – El Cid

8/5      Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Grill

8/6      Pasadena, CA – Head In The Clouds Festival

8/8      Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

8/9      Detroit, MI – The Shelter

8/11    Pittsburgh, PA – Hard Rock Café

8/12    Boston, MA – The Middle East Downstairs

8/13    New York City, NY – Gramercy Theatre

8/15    Washington, DC – Union Stage

8/18    Oakland, CA – The New Parish

8/19    San Diego, CA – The Stage Room UCSD 

“This tour will mark our first visit to the US, and we are so excited!” shared VOB collectively. “We can't wait to meet the Baladceprots over there, who we've only been able to exchange messages with on social media. We want to take pictures with the Hollywood sign and see what Madison Square Garden looks like up close! We also want to try a slice of the good ol' American apple pie we're used to seeing in films.”

VOICE OF BACEPROT (pronounced ‘bah-che-prot’)—Marsya (vocals & guitar), Widi (bass) and Sitti (drums)—will be touring in support of their anticipated debut album RETAS due July 13 via 12WIRED (see cover artwork pictured below). The band recently shared the album’s galvanizing single “The Enemy Of Earth Is You”— a call-to-action protest anthem against indifference to climate change which Louder Sound praised for its “infectious grooves and nimble-fingered riffs.”

The trio, who are all Muslims, sing in English, Bahasa Indonesia and Sundanese, and have faced opposition from conservative Muslims, in their hometown of Garut, West Java due to the unique and contradictory combination of performing heavy rock/metal music and their wearing of the hijab on stage.

They have turned heads with previously released singles “School Revolution,” “God, Allow Me (Please) to Play Music,” “[NOT] PUBLIC PROPERTY” and “PMS” which has garnered attention from renowned global media outlets including New York Times, NPR, BBC and The Guardian, in addition to praise from iconic rock musicians including Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine, Vernon Reid of Living Colour and Slash who invited them to attend Guns N’ Roses show in Jakarta and met with them backstage. After several years of blood, sweat, and tears, VOB are set to unveil their greatest work yet with their debut RETAS.



