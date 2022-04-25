Indigo Girls Announce Tour Dates With Rickie Lee Jones, Brandi Carlile & More

Grammy-winning folk duo Indigo Girls return with a full summer 2022 tour schedule including Summerfest and Red Rocks shows. Indigo Girls will be joining fellow headliners Rickie Lee Jones, Brandi Carlile, Sarah McLachlan and Neko Case on these dates.

As always, they are bringing along a some of their favorite artists as support for these dates, including Katie Pruitt, Nicole Atkins, Danielle Howle, Becky Warren,Ruthie Foster, and Lucy Wainwright Roche. Along with songs from throughout their career, they'll be highlighting songs from their critically-acclaimed release Look Long (Rounder Records/ Concord), a stirring and eclectic collection of songs that finds the duo reunited with their strongest backing band to date. Dates are listed below. Visit www.indigogirls.com for more info.

Indigo Girls unite with members of their renowned backing band and special guests from across the globe for Look Long: Together, a career-spanning concert special featuring hits, rarities, and for the first time, full-band live renditions of songs from 2020's Look Long album. Their streaming concert special will be available through the streaming platform VEEPS on May 8.

Woven between multi-cam performances, Emily Saliers and Amy Ray discuss songwriting and reveal the inspiration behind signature songs in a series of intimate home movie segments. Look Long: Together is your evening with the Indigo Girls: a one-of-a-kind celebration of nearly four decades of Indigo Girls music and community.

Veeps is now available on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android. Once you purchase your ticket, just download the app (or stream online), and get ready for a one of a kind night of Indigo Girls on May 8, 6 pm PT/ 9 pm ET. More info at https://indigogirls.veeps.com.

Over a 35-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, Saliers and Ray have recorded 16 studio albums (seven gold, four platinum, one double platinum), sold over 15 million records, and built a dedicated, enduring following. On their sixteenth studio album, Indigo Girls tell their origin story.

"We joke about being old, but what is old when it comes to music," Saliers asks. "We're still a bar band at heart. Our passion for music feels the same as it did when we were 25-years-old."

Produced by John Reynolds (Sinéad O'Connor, Damien Dempsey) and recorded in the countryside outside Bath, England at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios, the eleven songs on Look Long have a tender, revealing motion to them, as if they're feeding into a Super 8 film projector, illuminating a darkened living room.

"When We Were Writers" recounts the flying sparks and passion Saliers felt as a young college student when the duo first started performing together. "s Kickin'" is a nuanced love letter to Ray's Southern heritage. "I'm a little bit left of the 'salt of the earth' / That's alright, I'll prove my worth," she sings.

"As time has gone on, our audience has become more expansive and diverse which gives me a great sense of joy," says Saliers.

Crowd singalongs that often overpower the band itself are a trademark of Indigo Girls concerts. With the duo returned to the road, amphitheaters across the country will once again fill with the sound of those collective voices raised in song. The phenomenon epitomizes the sense of community that defines Indigo Girls' music.

As one bar band once put it, "We go to the doctor, we go to the mountains...we go to the Bible, we go through the work out." For millions, they go to Indigo Girls. On Look Long, they'll find a creative partnership certain of its bearings, forging a way forward.

Tour Dates

25 Apr 2022 Lexington Opera House - Lexington, KY

27 Apr 2022 Thomas Wolfe Auditorium: Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville, NC w/ Danielle Howle

28 Apr 2022 The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC / Danielle Howle

29 Apr 2022 Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL w/ Kristy Lee

01 May 2022 Beale Street Music Festival - Memphis Fairgrounds, Memphis, TN

03 May 2022 Granada Theater - Dallas, TX w/ Katie Pruitt

04 May 2022 House of Blues: Houston - Houston, TX w/ Katie Pruitt

05 May 2022 Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX w/ Ruthie Foster

20 May 2022 Powell Symphony Hall, St. Louis (symphony show)

21 May 2022 The Blue Note Columbia, MO - w/ Chapel Hart

22 May 2022 Orpheum Theatre - Wichita , KS - w/ Chapel Hart

24 May 2022 Hoyt Sherman Place - Des Moines, IA - w/ Chapel Hart

25 May 2022 Orpheum Theater - Omaha, NE - w/ Chapel Hart

26 May 2022 Tulsa Theater - Tulsa, OK - w/ Chapel Hart

09 Jun 2022 Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA w/ Rickie Lee Jones

10 Jun 2022 Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR w/ Sarah McLachlan

13 Jun 2022 Washington Center For Performing Arts - Olympia, WA w/ Becky Warren

14 Jun 2022 Mount Baker Theatre - Bellingham, WA - w/ Becky Warren

15 Jun 2022 Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater - Seattle, WA w/ Becky Warren

17 Jun 2022 Pioneer Courthouse Square - Portland, OR w/ Neko Case

18 Jun 2022 Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA w/ Brandi Carlile

20 Jun 2022 The Mountain Winery - Saratoga, CA w/ Becky Warren

21 Jun 2022 Gallo Center for the Arts - Modesto, CA w/ Becky Warren

22 Jun 2022 Humphreys Concerts by the Bay - San Diego, CA w/ Becky Warren

24 Jun 2022 Orchestra Hall - Minneapolis, MN (symphony show)

25 Jun 2022 Orchestra Hall - Minneapolis, MN (symphony show)

27 Jun 2022 Paramount Theatre - Cedar Rapids, IA w/ Lucy Wainwright Roche

28 Jun 2022 Cahn Auditorium - Evanston, IL w/ Lucy Wainwright Roche

30 Jun 2022 Summerfest - Milwaukee, WI

01 Jul 2022 Door Community Auditorium - Fish Creek, WI

02 Jul 2022 Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua - Bayfield, WI w/ Lucy Wainwright Roche

08 Jul 2022 Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN w/ Brandi Carlile

09 Jul 2022 Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN w/ Brandi Carlile

11 Aug 2022 Vivint Arena - Salt Lake City, UT w/ Brandi Carlile

14 Aug 2022 Rocky Mountain Folks Festival - Lyons, CO

17 Aug 2022 Dr Pepper Park - Roanoke, VA - TBD

18 Aug 2022 Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD w/ Brandi Carlile

21 Aug 2022 Provincetown Town Hall - Provincetown, MA w/ Bitch

23 Aug 2022 Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center - Oak Bluffs, MA - TBD

24 Aug 2022 Pines Theater at Look Park - Florence, MA - w/ Bitch

25 Aug 2022 Bristol Township Ampitheatre - Bristol, PA - TBD

27 Aug 2022 Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard - Hammondsport, NY - TBD

28 Aug 2022 Lowell Summer Music Series: Boarding House Park - Lowell, MA - TBD

30 Aug 2022 Tanglewood - Lenox, MA w/ Brandi Carlile

31 Aug 2022 Thompson's Point - Portland, ME w/ Brandi Carlile

08 Sep 2022 Sonoma State University: Weill Hall at The Green Music Center - Rohnert Park,CA

09 Sep 2022 Prescott Parks Arts Festival - Portsmouth, NH

10 Sep 2022 Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO w/ Brandi Carlile

11 Sept 2022 Ghost Ranch - Abiquiu NM

15 Oct 2022 Opelika Songwriters Festival - Opelika, AL w/ Rickie Lee Jones