Indie Rock Duo Bed Signs Shares New Single From Upcoming Album

Silver Lining Breakdown by Bed Signs will be out on March 24, 2023.

Feb. 15, 2023  

The Charlotte, NC indie duo bed signs are back today with "Tongue Shred," the second single to be released from their upcoming album Silver Lining Breakdown.

"'Tongue Shred' came together so easily and naturally that we felt like we really had something once it was finished," explains bed signs' co-founder and multi-instrumentalist Chris Lonon.

"'Tongue Shred' is the first song that we wrote in what I consider a 'backward' style. I had never written a song where the music did not come first and the melodies and lyrics last. This song is the total opposite. I wrote and arranged all the music around Casey's melodies and lyrics that she sent to me in an iPhone voice memo. The emotional rawness of that original iPhone recording is so cool that it made it onto the final track, juxtaposed against the studio recording."

"The video for 'Tongue Shred' was our first attempt at making a 'live-action' video," adds Casey Livingston, the vocalist, and lyricist of bed signs. "The idea runs somewhat ancillary to the song. It's based more on impressions of what the song means than what it actually means. 'Tongue Shred' is about a person on the verge of leaving their relationship at home and walking out that very night.

What that really entails - leaving everything you know; your home, your spouse, maybe kids, your past, your identity; becoming a ghost in your own story. The idea was also that this is not necessarily a 'bad' or a 'good' thing - it just is - and every action has consequences and rewards. We shot it in just a few days and although it obviously doesn't look like we spent millions on it, I'm proud of what we were able to accomplish."

Last month, bed signs announced their upcoming full-length album Silver Lining Breakdown will be released on March 24, 2023 via Mint City Records. They also shared their first single from the album called "Veronica Ruse" along with a music video that was created using AI artwork.

"This song came together later in the recording process and just kind of forced its way to the front," shares Bed Signs co-founder Chris London. "I think the mix by Tracey Schröeder is particularly dynamic. For the video, which we are very proud of, we used a brand-new AI technology called Dall-E. It creates AI images from text-based input. We used ideas from the song and asked Dall-E to produce images in the style of different famous artists and then just let it extrapolate. It created some amazing and sometimes bizarre results, which led to a very cool and interesting video."

Bed Signs are a duo from Charlotte, NC. Casey and Chris have known each other for years, and have crossed paths within the Charlotte music scene multiple times before coming together to make Silver Lining Breakdown. The record is born out of the pandemic, where playing live was a no-go and getting together was out of the question. Fueled by this isolation, fragile mental health, and the need to create something positive, the song ideas were crafted from shared emails and texts passed back and forth. The duo eventually recorded them at Chris's home studio from late 2021 to early 2022.



