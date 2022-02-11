Indie-Pop Duo Sports Release New Album 'Get A Good Look'

Indie-pop duo Sports, the brainchild of musicians Cale Chronister and Christian Theriot, are excited to announce the release of Get A Good Look, the Oklahoma-based group's new 13-track offering that blurs the lines between synth-pop, indie-funk and psych-rock.

Their elaborate, mind-expanding arrangements are warm and enveloping, creating a world where David Bowie, The Beach Boys and The Clash all collide. After numerous singles, Sports are now presenting a new and complete album that Chronister calls "a mirror."

"'Get A Good Look' is about getting a good look at yourself - the real image of you," Chronister says. "Everyone only sees an inverted version of you. Every time someone looks at you, they are actually looking in a mirror, trying to validate their own idea of themselves in this world."

Additionally, Sports are currently touring the U.S. in support of Get A Good Look. Touring during February, March and April, the run hit major markets of the U.S., including Seattle, WA on February 15, San Francisco, CA on February 18, Los Angeles, CA on February 20, Denver, CO on February 26, Chicago, IL on March 10, Boston, MA on March 17, Brooklyn, NY on March 18, Washington, DC on March 20, and culminate in an appearance at The Vanguard in the band's hometown of Tulsa, OK on April 8. Tickets for all shows are on sale now and a full listing of dates can be found below.

Purpose is at the cornerstone of Sports' resonance and impressive forthcoming album Get A Good Look. Childhood friends Cale Chronister and Christian Theriot have come to realize that life can change at any second. Perspectives are reshaped, relationships rise or fall, and home is anywhere you want it to be. For Sports, it's the intricacies of their lifelong friendship, the victories and shortcomings of growing up, and the lessons learned along the way that have influenced their worldview.

Growing up on the outskirts of Tulsa, Oklahoma, life for Chronister and Theriot revolved around watching MTV and going to church. The pair first met in middle school and formed an instant connection, with both seeking to break out of the conformity of their quaint small town upbringing. "We have been making and recording music under different names since we were about 13," they share.

Sports first introduced themselves with their debut single back in 2015, a concentrated slow drip of funk titled "You Are The Right One." Their debut project, Naked All The Time (2015) and its follow-up, People Can't Stop Chillin (2016), delivered additional critically-praised singles such as "Panama," "Whatever You Want" and "Someone You'd Rather Be Dating." The band returned in 2018 with their first full-length album, Everyone's Invited, a vibrant offering that received acclaim from Pitchfork, Pigeons & Planes, and Ones To Watch, in addition to earning plays on KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic and Spotify's New Indie Mix playlist.

To date, the band has garnered over 125 million streams, an impressive feat for a band who's stayed true to their independent roots and DIY ethos. After spending the last three years split between Los Angeles, California and Norman, Oklahoma, Chronister and Theriot find themselves back in their hometown but with fresh perspective gained from distance and time.

Tour Dates

FEB 11 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

FEB 12 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

FEB 15 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

FEB 16 - Portland, OR - Holocene

FEB 18 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

FEB 19 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

FEB 20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

FEB 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

FEB 24 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theater

FEB 25 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

FEB 26 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Other Side

FEB 27 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

MAR 07 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

MAR 08 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room @ Colectivo

MAR 10 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

MAR 11 - Detroit, MI - El Club

MAR 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

MAR 13 - Buffalo, NY - Iron Works

MAR 17 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

MAR 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

MAR 19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

MAR 20 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

MAR 23 - Indianapolis, IN - HiFi

MAR 24 - St. Louis, MO - Off-Broadway

MAR 25 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

APR 08 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard