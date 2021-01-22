Indie Electronic Duo NEIL FRANCES Announce New EP

Los Angeles duo Neil Frances (Jordan Feller and Marc Gilfry) are excited to announce they will release their new 6-track EP, Stay Strong Play Long, on March 12th. It includes their viral single, "Music Sounds Better With You," which has been streamed over 40 million times, along with recent releases, "Tuesday" and "On The Lookout," and their latest single, the disco-tinged danceable love song, "Falling For You," out today.

The band explains the origins of "Falling For You," "About 3 weeks before the first major Covid outbreak, we were djing at a venue in Downtown LA when I heard the DJ after us play a certain 80's record that caught my attention. There was a section in the song that I'd heard sampled in a house track that I loved, and it was a bit of a 'aha' moment. Inspiration hit. I went to our studio the next day and wrote the track. Marc heard the track and instantly put the vocal melody down." They add, "Lyrically, this track is about sleepless nights lying awake thinking about that special someone. It's about falling so hard for someone that you find yourself stunned and stupefied simply by the way they move."

The new track and EP announcement follows fall collaborations with Raffaella and Poolside that garnered praise from Under The Radar, KCRW, Indie Shuffle and more. Neil Frances formed in 2016, having both relocated to LA from London and New York, in pursuit of new projects. With Gilfry's inherent knack for hooks and melodies and Feller's encyclopedic sonic recall ability and vast knowledge of production, the pair hit it off and began to develop their brand of beat-driven pop ear worms infused with a more organic warmth than most modern electronic dance music.

Putting special emphasis on their enthralling live sets-always performed with a multi-piece band and never relying on playback-the group quickly developed a reputation as a must-see stage artist. Soon their reputation as a diverse act with a wide range of talents began to build among listeners of all kinds. Their 2018 debut EP, Took A While, with its blend of psychedelic rhythms, vibe-y, infectious grooves, and raw, funky spirit put Neil Frances firmly on the map and propelled them to tour slots with Jungle and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

Stay tuned for more to come from Neil Frances.

Listen here: