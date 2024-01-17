Indie-Dance Duo NEIL FRANCES Confirmed For Coachella, Bonnaroo & Electric Forest

Check out where you can see them live this summer.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
MEAN GIRLS Film Cuts 'It Roars,' 'Where Do You Belong?' & More Songs; Tracklist Revealed Photo 3 MEAN GIRLS Film Cuts 'It Roars,' 'Where Do You Belong?' & More Songs
Totally Tubular Festival to Debut Summer 2024: Everything to Know About the 80's New Wave Photo 4 Totally Tubular Festival to Debut Summer 2024

Indie-Dance Duo NEIL FRANCES Confirmed For Coachella, Bonnaroo & Electric Forest

Los Angeles-based indie-dance duo NEIL FRANCES have officially been confirmed to make their Coachella (Friday, April 12 & 19) and Bonnaroo (Saturday, June 15) debuts and will return to Electric Forest (June 20-23). For a complete list of tour dates, visit www.neilfrances.com/tour.

Known for their electrifying grooves and captivating stage presence, NEIL FRANCES have evolved into a staple in the festival circuit over the past few years, having graced the stages of renowned festivals such as Lollapalooza, Electric Forest, Life Is Beautiful, Firefly, Austin City Limits, Corona Capital, Portola, and many more.

The live music experience is key to NEIL FRANCES, who perform live as a band with Marc Gilfry on vocals and guitar, Jordan Feller on keys and CDJs, alongside Rhythm Luna on drums and Greg Cham on bass. 

These festival announcements come on the heels of their latest record, It's All A Bit Fuzzy, which refines their natural, club-ready groove with sonic influences ranging from ‘80s/'90s rave culture, ‘70s funk and soul, yacht rock, and classic hip-hop.

Alluding to a dizzy night out, followed by a pleasantly woozy morning after, It's All a Bit Fuzzy is “an ode to house music,” with innovative features from Chicago house music darlings DRAMA, alt-indie singer/producer/multi-instrumentalist St. Panther,  R&B/dance artist dreamcastmoe, and rapper/singer PawPaw Rod. The record was supported by tastemakers like KCRW (watch their Morning Become Electric set), BBC6, Travis Mills, GRAMMY.com, This Song Is Sick, and more. 

About NEIL FRANCES

The Los Angeles-based indie-dance duo, comprising Australian-born Jordan Feller and Southern California native Marc Gilfry, have been working together since 2016, intending to write for other vocalists as a production duo. Lo and behold, their Soundcloud demos were discovered by tastemakers such as KCRW, triple j, and The Fader.

Putting special emphasis on their enthralling live sets and preferring to perform with a multi-piece band, the group has developed a reputation as a must-see stage artist opening for artists like Jungle, SG Lewis, Louis The Child,  Odeza, and Big Wild.  They gained attention when their cover of "Music Sounds Better With You" went viral (it is now Gold in Australia, has over 150 million streams worldwide, and 308 million views with 75,000+ uses on TikTok).

They released their debut album, There Is No Neil Frances, in 2022 with collaborations from Poolside, Benny Sings, and Grae and followed up with their sophomore record, It's All A Bit Fuzzy, in the fall of 2023.

NEIL FRANCES FESTIVAL DATES

April 12 – Coachella – Indio, CA

April 19 – Coachella – Indio, CA

June 15 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN

June 20-23 – Electric Forest Festival – Rothbury, MI

PHOTO CREDIT: PIA RIVEROLA



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Handsome Jack Drops New Single Its Understood Photo
Handsome Jack Drops New Single 'It's Understood'

These 11 tracks embody the band's evolution over the last 10 years and showcases their distinctive blend of swampy blues, boogie-infused rock, and deep soul, evoking the golden age of rock-n-roll circa '68 to '72, as well as also pushing the boundaries of what contemporary rock music should, and can, sound like.

2
ASH Announce Race The Night Expanded Edition Photo
ASH Announce 'Race The Night' Expanded Edition

The album includes acoustic versions of album tracks 'Race The Night', 'Usual Places', 'Reward In Mind' and 'Peanut Brain' as well as an extended version of the thunderous 'Like A God', while the CD version also includes a cover of touring mates The Subways' 'Oh Yeah (Teenage Years)' and 'Race The Night (Antosh v Ash Remix).

3
Carpool Share Open Container Blues Featuring CLIFFDIVERs Today Photo
Carpool Share 'Open Container Blues' Featuring CLIFFDIVER's Today

Carpool shares new single 'Open Container Blues' featuring CLIFFDIVER. The music video for the new single, which can be watched below, is a fitting collage of footage from Carpool's 2023 tour with CLIFFDIVER and Michael Cera Palin. Carpool will be back on the road in the spring of 2024, with tour dates to be announced soon.

4
Garrett Ream Joins Position Music As VP, Artist Strategy & Promotion Photo
Garrett Ream Joins Position Music As VP, Artist Strategy & Promotion

During his tenure at Republic, Ream worked on radio and promotional campaigns for artists such as Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd, Arianna Grande, Post Malone, Pop Smoke, Greta Van Fleet, and others. As VP, Artist Strategy & Promotion at Position Music, Garrett will oversee the label's creative content strategy, data-driven marketing efforts.

More Hot Stories For You

Eliza McLamb Shares 'Modern Woman' Single Ahead Of Debut Album This FridayEliza McLamb Shares 'Modern Woman' Single Ahead Of Debut Album This Friday
Vitamin String Quartet Performs Taylor Swift Favorites In Galentine's Day Album ReleaseVitamin String Quartet Performs Taylor Swift Favorites In Galentine's Day Album Release
Boutique Record Label Den Of Wax Releases Deluxe Vinyl Edition Of Driftless 'Perfect Blue'Boutique Record Label Den Of Wax Releases Deluxe Vinyl Edition Of Driftless 'Perfect Blue'
Próxima Parada & Oliver Hazard Co-Headline Tour Kicks Off In MarchPróxima Parada & Oliver Hazard Co-Headline Tour Kicks Off In March

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
CHICAGO