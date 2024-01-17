Indie-Dance Duo NEIL FRANCES Confirmed For Coachella, Bonnaroo & Electric Forest

Los Angeles-based indie-dance duo NEIL FRANCES have officially been confirmed to make their Coachella (Friday, April 12 & 19) and Bonnaroo (Saturday, June 15) debuts and will return to Electric Forest (June 20-23). For a complete list of tour dates, visit www.neilfrances.com/tour.

Known for their electrifying grooves and captivating stage presence, NEIL FRANCES have evolved into a staple in the festival circuit over the past few years, having graced the stages of renowned festivals such as Lollapalooza, Electric Forest, Life Is Beautiful, Firefly, Austin City Limits, Corona Capital, Portola, and many more.

The live music experience is key to NEIL FRANCES, who perform live as a band with Marc Gilfry on vocals and guitar, Jordan Feller on keys and CDJs, alongside Rhythm Luna on drums and Greg Cham on bass.

These festival announcements come on the heels of their latest record, It's All A Bit Fuzzy, which refines their natural, club-ready groove with sonic influences ranging from ‘80s/'90s rave culture, ‘70s funk and soul, yacht rock, and classic hip-hop.

Alluding to a dizzy night out, followed by a pleasantly woozy morning after, It's All a Bit Fuzzy is “an ode to house music,” with innovative features from Chicago house music darlings DRAMA, alt-indie singer/producer/multi-instrumentalist St. Panther, R&B/dance artist dreamcastmoe, and rapper/singer PawPaw Rod. The record was supported by tastemakers like KCRW (watch their Morning Become Electric set), BBC6, Travis Mills, GRAMMY.com, This Song Is Sick, and more.

About NEIL FRANCES

The Los Angeles-based indie-dance duo, comprising Australian-born Jordan Feller and Southern California native Marc Gilfry, have been working together since 2016, intending to write for other vocalists as a production duo. Lo and behold, their Soundcloud demos were discovered by tastemakers such as KCRW, triple j, and The Fader.

Putting special emphasis on their enthralling live sets and preferring to perform with a multi-piece band, the group has developed a reputation as a must-see stage artist opening for artists like Jungle, SG Lewis, Louis The Child, Odeza, and Big Wild. They gained attention when their cover of "Music Sounds Better With You" went viral (it is now Gold in Australia, has over 150 million streams worldwide, and 308 million views with 75,000+ uses on TikTok).

They released their debut album, There Is No Neil Frances, in 2022 with collaborations from Poolside, Benny Sings, and Grae and followed up with their sophomore record, It's All A Bit Fuzzy, in the fall of 2023.

NEIL FRANCES FESTIVAL DATES

April 12 – Coachella – Indio, CA

April 19 – Coachella – Indio, CA

June 15 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN

June 20-23 – Electric Forest Festival – Rothbury, MI

PHOTO CREDIT: PIA RIVEROLA