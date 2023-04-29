Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Indian Trap aka J2 Releases 'Vishnu Mantra' Single

Each track on the forthcoming album coincides with one of the many festivals celebrating the Hindu gods and deities.

Apr. 29, 2023  

Vishnu is the preserver and protector of the universe. Whenever the world is threatened with evil, chaos, and destructive forces, Vishnu descends in the form of an avatar to restore the cosmic order, and protect dharma.

Need a little extra backup for that daunting task ahead of you? Give the empowering Vishnu mantra a try, advises Los Angeles-based producer Indian Trap aka J2 (Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Shakira) who is releasing a fourth single - "Vishnu Mantra (Mangalam Bhagwan Vishnu)" - from his inspired collaboration with prolific recording artist and producer S. J. Jananiy, who performs vocals on the forthcoming modern mantra chant album. Mantras are prayers, often based in Hinduism or Buddhism, that millions have used daily for over three thousand years; they are repeated to honor and appeal to the gods and deities of numerous spiritual traditions across the world.

"Listening to the Vishnu mantra fills me with a deep sense of inner peace and tranquility bringing a calming effect to my mind. It greatly assists me in gaining clarity and focus in my daily work life," said J2, a prolific producer and DJ, adding, "I want to reach the next generation with these mantras. At its best, music is a cosmic energy that removes negativity and obstacles...that's what people want and need now."

"Mangalam Bhagwan Vishnu" is the ideal mantra to recite before commencing any major task. Vishnu is considered the preserver of the Universe, and is known for his acts of slaying demons and saving humankind. The many hands of Vishnu always carry special objects in them, representing the things he is responsible for.

A dynamic lyric video for the single features a performance by polygenre singer S. J. Jananiy, who is currently an ICMA Ambassador, and a five-time nominee in the 2023 International Singer Songwriter Association, Inc. Awards (ISSA). A charmingly serene Jananiy is featured in the album's official videos for each mantra, providing an enjoyable and family-friendly sing-along approach to learning the mantras. Jananiy recorded her vocals and the instruments for the mantra project at her Three Dot Recording Studio in Chennai, India. On this project, she is "very much enjoying the challenge of combining the classical and contemporary Indian vocal techniques," she says, "working with at least 30 different vocal layers, a unique collage of taans, aalaaps, swaras, and improvisations that blend beautifully with harmonies."

The album, set to release this August, is further supported by a robust social media campaign engaging social media reels, animated stories and vibrant posts. Prior to "Vishnu Mantra," the collaborators released "Shiva Mantra," "Durga Mantra," and "Parvati Mantra," with all three tracks garnering tens of thousands of likes in streaming and social media. "Shiva Mantra" was picked up as a favorite track for TikTok's popular yoga #BalanceChallenge, and "Parvati Mantra" was shared by the AP and dozens of Indian media outlents. Each track on the forthcoming album coincides with one of the many festivals celebrating the Hindu gods and deities.

"Vishnu Mantra" smartlink to listen, buy or watch: https://ffm.to/j0mexrz



