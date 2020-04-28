India Shawn Unveils New Music Video For “Not Too Deep” Featuring 6lack

Posting up nearly a million streams within a week and attracting widespread tastemaker praise, acclaimed Los Angeles singer, songwriter, and artist India Shawn, unveils the music video for her buzzing single "NOT TOO DEEP" [feat. 6LACK] directed by Charleene Al-chamaa and animated by Robin Eisenberg. She teamed up with ESSENCE to exclusively premiere the clip.

"The coming project is about exploring human emotions, and for every emotion, there's a different outfit. "Not Too Deep" is about stepping out of the normal constructs of a relationship, so I decided to visually step out of my norm" says India. "I shed my typical comfy wear & vans to reveal a more bold, sexy, yet vulnerable version of myself. I had an amazing team that spent countless hours hand gluing Swarovski crystals to my body. We put a lot of time & energy into the details, and it shines through. Robin Eisenberg did a phenomenal job animating the second half of the video to bring the storyline full circle."

After an animated sequence, the clip opens with the songstress covered in sparkling glitter singing (and shining) with primal energy. The action flips into space-bound animation again as cartoon counterparts of India and 6LACK float through the galaxy like celestial bodies.

Right out of the gate, "NOT TOO DEEP" incited a groundswell of acclaim. Nylon touted the song on "Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases of the Week" and dubbed it "a cut for those crucial incense-lighting hours." Meanwhile, UPROXX named it among "All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear" and went on to claim, "The EPIC recording artist fearlessly swims through the track with her soulful voice expressing a kind of love where two souls connect and, naturally, 6LACK meets her there with the same energy."





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You