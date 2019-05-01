Inaugural Miami Beach Pop Festival to be Held in November

Initial details have been announced for the first ever Miami Beach Pop Festival, a three-day cultural experience celebrating music, food, and the vibrant Miami Beach environment. The inaugural event set for November 8-10 will be held on the sands of South Beach between 5th & 10th streets, adjacent to thebeachfront Lummus Park and the iconic Ocean Drive. The festival will feature a boldly diverse lineup of artists from around the globe,spanning genres of rock, pop, Latin, R&B, electronic, jazz, country, reggae, and more, withinternational stars and local musicians performing across three stages.

In the spirit of the city's extraordinary cultural diversity, a series of once-in-a-lifetime artist collaborations will be produced by Co-Founding Partner and Chief Creative Officer Paul Peck, one of the creative forces behind the world-famous Bonnaroo SuperJam. "This is an opportunity for all of us to share a universally joyful experience of connection," says Peck. "We're focused on creating singular moments of surprise and delight that could not happen anywhere else. Everything thus far in my career has led to this, and it is our immense pleasure to share an unforgettable celebration worthy of our naturally stunning location on Miami Beach."

The vibrant three-day experience of Miami Beach Pop will spotlight sustainable event practices and provide attendees with the knowledge and tools to embrace a more eco-friendly lifestyle. In the spirit of connection to oneself, attendees can take part in wellness initiatives including meditation, mindfulness practices, yoga, and more. Miami Beach Pop will unite with the community through partnerships with local businesses, schools, community leaders, and nonprofit organizations. The festival will also present collaborations between gifted students and local young artists.

Attendees of Miami Beach Pop will share in the rare opportunity to immerse themselves in the Miami Beach lifestyle, surrounded by the iconic skyline of the city and the natural backdrop of the ocean. "This is truly a festival like no other." says Co-Founding Partner and CEO Steve Sybesma. "You can make this your festival vacation - or staycation - in America's tropical paradise. The beautiful art deco area hotels will be filled with like-minded music fans and festival-goers, who can rediscover Ocean Drive, enjoy a morning swim in the ocean, dine at the many world-class restaurants in Miami Beach, and walk in and out of the festival, just a few steps away."

Miami Beach Pop will present a culinary showcase celebrating the vibrant flavors of the city, featuring local chefs and specially curated food experiences to bring together the community's many cultures and cuisines. Additionally, the weekend will feature Florida's exceptional local craft breweries.

Miami Beach Pop is produced by Frameless Creative LLC, along with ACT Productions and The Parker Company. Frameless Creative was co-founded by promoters/producers Steve Sybesma and Paul Peck, whose credits span Manchester, TN's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, San Francisco, CA's Outside Lands, Shanghai, China's STORM Electronic Music Festival, and countless other shows around the globe. Paul and Steve co-founded Florida's own Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. Based in Miami Beach and New York, Frameless Creative produces festivals and handles special events, venue development, and original content for live presentations and broadcast.

Miami Beach Pop is presented with support from Heineken. "Heineken is very proud to be the official beer of Miami Beach Pop for its inaugural festival. The commitment to promote culture and sustainability in Miami as well as creating an exhilarating atmosphere fits seamlessly with the Heineken brand."

For the latest updates regarding the Miami Beach Pop Festival artist lineup and ticketing information, please visit: www.miamibeachpop.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories