In This Moment Announce the 'Blood 1983' Tour With Special Guests Nothing More
Tickets for the upcoming tour dates are on sale now.
GRAMMY® Award-nominated hard rock outfit In This Moment announce they will be hitting the road for their Blood 1983 tour with special guests Nothing More.
Kicking off August 26 in Evansville, Indiana - the Blood 1983 tour has the group set to take over stages in major markets including Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Los Angeles and Chicago from August through October 2022. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now.
The tour announcement precedes the release of information for a special EP entitled Blood 1983 commemorating the ten year anniversary of In This Moment's gold certified album Blood (2012). Further details on the EP will be released in the coming weeks.
Since coming to life in 2005, In This Moment have presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of "mother" figure and frontwoman Maria Brink-joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel, and Kent Dimmel. As millions convened upon the group's otherworldly and unforgettable concerts, they quietly emerged as one of the most influential and impactful bands of the 21st century.
To date, in addition to the gold-selling album, Blood [2012], the quintet have garnered two gold singles-"Blood" and "Whore" followed by a trifecta of Top 25 entries on the Billboard Top 200 with Black Widow [2014] and Ritual [2017]. Bringing their total stream tally well past 200 million as of 2020, Ritual elevated them to new creative and critical peaks as well.
Between selling out headline tours coast-to-coast, the group performed in arenas everywhere alongside Disturbed and appeared at countless festivals from Rockville to Sonic Temple.
Along the way, they assembled their seventh full-length, the aptly titled Mother [Roadrunner Records] with longtime trusted collaborator Kevin Churko [Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch]. Whereas Ritual hinted at a bluesy sonic sorcery, Mother breathes the activating mantra of an unbreakable spell, commenced on first single "The In-Between."
The Blood 1983 Tour
Fri, Aug 26 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza
Sat, Aug 27 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Sun, Aug 28 - Clive, IA - Horizon Events Center
Tue, Aug 30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ☨☨
Thu, Sept 1 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center
Fri, Sep 2 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom
Sat, Sep 3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma ☨☨
Tue, Sep 6 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Thu, Sep 8 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival ☨☨
Fri, Sep 9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
Sat, Sep 10 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
Tue, Sep 13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Wed, Sep 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - outdoor stage
Thu, Sep 15 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre
Sat, Sep 17 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun, Sep 18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
Tue, Sep 20 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live
Wed, Sep 21 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
Fri, Sep 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival ☨☨
Sat, Sep 24 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Center ☨☨
Sun, Sep 25 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live ☨
Tue, Sep 27 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live
Wed, Sep 28 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
Fri, Sep 30 - Great Falls, MT - Centene Stadium
Sat, Oct 1 - Spokane, WA - The Podium
Mon, Oct 3 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
Tue, Oct 4 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schinitzer Concert Hall
Wed, Oct 5 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre
Fri, Oct 7 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Sat, Oct 8 - Central Point, OR - Bi-Mart Amphitheater
Tue, Oct 11 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
Wed, Oct 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Fri, Oct 14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
Sat, Oct 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Tue, Oct 18 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
Wed, Oct 19 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
Fri, Oct 21 - Chicago, IL - Radius
Sat, Oct 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
☨ - No Nothing More
☨☨ - Already announced and on sale now