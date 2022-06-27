Impact Music Drop New EP from Dopplershift

Based out of Lyon, France, Impact Music has become a leading name within the underground worlds as it built itself a formidable roster. And this is a roster which unleashes release after release of dancefloor orientated and technical projects, the type which have enabled Impact Music to be a staple record label within setlists across Europe.

Adding to this already impressive CV, they're about to unleash a brand new EP from Dopplershift, hailing from Cape Town in South Africa and who's already established himself on titles such as Monk Audio and Overview Music. His 'Motion Focus' EP continues to set a standard and its one which has enabled him to move forward as one of the most exciting names to come through in recent times. 'Motion Focus' only goes on to prove why this is.

Joined by Stokka, a DJ, producer and RUN Bristol resident, they provide their rich flavors to title-track 'Motion Focus' ft. Leo Wood with the lushness on vocals. Finnadrift then adds the most humanistic elements alongside the flowing beats of 'Flowers', whilst Theoretical reworks long-time Doppleshift favorite 'Funk Materials' with Among Us and gives it a moodier underpinning. Finally, 'Sometimes' alongside Qua Rush comes into play, with the two producers joining forces on an ominous roller with crunching LFOs.

Impact Music takes you through several motions with their forthcoming EP release, whilst never bowing down to more commercial constraints. The reason why they're such a notorious moniker and why artists like Dopplershift flourish under their guidance.

Listen to the new EP here: