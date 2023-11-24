Imogen Clark Releases 'Not Christmas Here' Single With Steve Poltz

AIR-nominated artist Imogen Clark releases “Not Christmas Here,” upholding her traditions of releasing an original standalone Christmas single each year. Showcasing her unique take on the holiday season, the song was written with legendary troubadour Steve Poltz and recorded at Peter Frampton’s Studio Phenix in Nashville with a cast of A-list Music City players earlier this year.

Anticipating a move to the U.S. next year, Imogen will spend her first holiday in a new country (and new hemisphere!!) away from family, a relatable experience for many. “This song is me projecting ahead to how I'll feel on my first Christmas living in America, without my family close by, and without all the trappings of an Australian Christmas - the sweltering heat, seafood dinners and white wine.”

“I went to the US to write and record earlier this year, and while I was there, I decided this was my last visit and the next time I came back would be me moving there” Imogen recalls.

“I was so excited but also overwhelmed and terrified about moving to the other end of the Earth. I thought of my Aussie Christmases, visiting my family home in Western Sydney and taking stock of what I've learned, achieved and overcome in the last twelve months. This song is me projecting ahead to how I'll feel on my first Christmas living in America, without my family close by, and without all the trappings of an Australian Christmas - the sweltering heat, seafood dinners and white wine.”

“It was so much fun writing this song with Imogen,” says Steve Poltz. “She’s a great collaborator and a wonderful songsmith with great instincts. It put us in the Christmas spirit while we were smack dab in the middle of a heatwave in Nashville!”

ABOUT IMOGEN CLARK

Imogen Clark is not just an artist; she's a storyteller, a fighter, and a dreamer. She spent her teen years at Penrith High by day, playing Western Sydney bars at night, learning how to make her voice heard and honing her chops as an electric live performer.

Today, she stands as a testament to transcending familiar boundaries, driven by her roots and an unwavering ambition that led her to global stages from the US to Europe. Her single ‘If I Want In’, available now, presages a full-length album set for release in 2024.

Her songs, blending pop-rock and indie-pop, are like pages from her diary, capturing moments, memories, and confessions from her journey, battling anxiety and insecurity to fight for who she is and what she believes in, magnifying intimate emotions to arena level anthems.

Inspired by legends like Bruce Springsteen and Sheryl Crow, as well as contemporary artists like Maggie Rogers and HAIM, Imogen's music is both immediate and timeless.

Nothing showcases her determined spirit more than her achievements of the past three years. Two acclaimed EPs – 2020’s The Making of Me and 2021’s AIR-nominated Bastards, her ambitious 100 Shows in 100 Days tour and her annual Imogen Clark & Friends show, featuring guest artists such as Mo’Ju, Ali Barter, Montaigne, I Know Leopard, and Georgia Mooney.

A sought-after collaborator, Imogen has worked with iconic figures and contemporary indie stars alike, including Alex Lahey, Colin Hay, Jim Keltner and members of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers, Elvis Costello’s Imposters, Gang of Youths, Dawes, My Morning Jacket and more.