Imagine Dragons Unveil 'Cutthroat' Music Video

GRAMMY®-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons have debuted the music video for their track "Cutthroat" starring Olivia Munn - watch below.

Directed by Matt Eastin and also featuring actor Adrian Martinez, the video sees Munn at the DMV. Finding herself in a constantly increasing state of agitation, the video is a parallel visual of the song's thunderous and frenetic sonic build. The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.

"Cutthroat" was released March 12 via KIDinaKORNER/Interscope. A propulsive, punk-leaning anthem about killing the critic inside of you, vocalist Dan Reynolds has called the song "an exorcism of self-pity." The band recorded the song with producer Rick Rubin at his Shangri-La studio in Malibu.

Eastin previously directed the band's music video for "Follow You," which starred It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actors & real-life couple Rob McElhenney & Kaitlin Olson and included fantastical twists, romance and... some bare chests. The video was hailed "hilarious" by Rolling Stone and further praised by MTV News as "relentlessly self-ribbing, but it also showcases the band doing what they do at the top of their game."

"Follow You" was released simultaneously with "Cutthroat" and recently reached No. 1 on both Mediabase's Alternative Radio chart and Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart following its consistent impact as most-added song each week since its release. It marked the band's quickest ascent to the top of the Billboard chart, surpassing the seven-week climb for "Natural" in 2018 and eight-week climb for "Believer" in 2017.

The love song was written by Reynolds after getting back together and eventually re-marrying his wife after a 7-month separation a few years ago. The band most recently performed "Follow You" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - watch the performance HERE.

Billboard hails that the releases mark Imagine Dragons' return "with soaring ambition intact," calling "Follow You" a "song of devotion that aims to be bellowed by thousands in a festival field," while "Cutthroat" "invites head-banging in line with its jittery, pseudo-industrial stomp."

"Follow You" and "Cutthroat" mark the first new music from the GRAMMY®-winning, multi-Platinum band since their 2018 album Origins.

Listen here: