Imagine Dragons Reveal New Live Album 'IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS'

GRAMMY®-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons proudly presents a new live album, IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS. The album accompanies the band’s recently released HULU Original Documentary film, ​​IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS.

The new release includes the full set list featured in the documentary, capturing the live Imagine Dragons concert experience in a new format. IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS limited vinyl is available for pre-order now.

To celebrate the album’s arrival, the band shared a clip of “Bones (Live in Vegas)” from the HULU film on their YouTube channel.

Now streaming on HULU, LIVE IN VEGAS traces the band’s journey from humble beginnings in their native Las Vegas to headlining the biggest venue in their hometown—Allegiant Stadium—during the triumphant Mercury Tour. The film comprises candid interviews with the band as well as live concert footage from the Allegiant show on September 10, 2022.

The latter notably boasts blockbuster performances of definitive smashes “Radioactive,” “Demons,” and “Thunder” in addition to anthems from the recent two-part opus, Mercury — Acts 1 & 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), including “Bones,” “Enemy,” and “Sharks.”

About Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons continue to redefine rock in the 21st century. Filling stadiums, crafting cloud-rattling anthems, and breaking records at every turn, diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-winning Las Vegas quartet Imagine Dragons occupy rarified air as one of the biggest rock bands in the world.

Tallying cumulative sales of 74 million album equivalents, 65 million digital songs, and over 160 billion streams, they stand out as “the only band in history to earn four RIAA Diamond singles,” namely “Radioactive” (14x-platinum), “Believer” (10x-platinum), “Demons” (10x-platinum), and “Thunder” (10x-platinum).

Since emerging in 2009, they’ve scored five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Night Visions [2012] (7x-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Smoke + Mirrors [2015] (platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Evolve [2017] (triple-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Origins [2018] (platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), and Mercury – Act 1 [2021]( KIDinaKORNER/Interscope).

With the release of Mercury – Act 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) in 2022, they completed their first double-album opus produced by the legendary Rick Rubin. The hit single “Bones,” featured on Mercury Act 2, recently went to number one at Alternative Radio and remains in the Global Top 50 on Spotify.

The band’s hit collaboration with East Atlanta-based rapper J.I.D, “Enemy,” has racked up billions of global streams and landed at #6 on the IFPI Global Singles Chart for 2022. Dominating radio, they remain “one of only four bands to ever achieve simultaneous Top 5 singles at Alternative radio, and the only band to repeat this feat.”

Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons’ music videos for hits “Thunder” and “Believer” have garnered an astounding 2 billion YouTube views, while videos for “Radioactive” and “Demons” have surpassed over 1 billion views.

They’ve collaborated with everyone from Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and Wiz Khalifa to Avicii and film composer Hans Zimmer. Giving back, they’ve raised millions for various causes, including their pediatric cancer charity the Tyler Robinson Foundation, and frontman Dan Reynolds' LOVELOUD Foundation and festival in support of LGBTQ+ youth.

In 2022, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky named them ambassadors for UNITED 24, which benefits humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Most recently, Imagine Dragons earned an impressive four nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards including “Favorite Pop Duo or Group,” “Favorite Rock Artist,” “Favorite Rock Album” and “Favorite Rock Song.” The band was also nominated for “Group of 2022” for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.