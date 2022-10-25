Imagine Dragons Releases 'Bones (Twocolors Remix)'

In the spirit of Halloween, Imagine Dragons released "Bones (twocolors Remix)" (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) today, Tuesday, October 25th. The release of this re-imagined hit is accompanied by a new version of the "Bones" music video shot by Jason Koenig and edited by the band's longtime collaborator Matt Eastin.

At the time of its initial release in March 2022, part of Imagine Dragons' sixth studio album, "Bones" was ranked #6 on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, #35 on Spotify's Weekly Top 200 Global chart, and #1 on iTunes' US Alternative chart. Since then it has been streamed over 857 million times globally, with the official video and lyric video racking up over 80 million and 71 million views respectively.

This remix is released just in time to get listeners into the Halloween spirit, embracing the darker feel of the track. To accompany the new song and video, the group is releasing new artwork and poster designs inspired by old school horror movies.

Additionally, the band is excited to partner with the Haunt O'Ween LA for this new release. The fully immersive spooktacular event is taking place now through October 31st, 2022 in Woodland Hills, California. Composed of nine distinctive and wholly immersive worlds, Haunt O' Ween LA lets guests adventure through the massive grounds with thousands of photo ops, over 25 live character performers that they can engage and interact with, face painting, rides, games, trick-or-treating, dancing, and more.

"Bones (twocolors Remix)" has programmed into Haunt O'Ween's Beyond The Grave Rave Dance Dome, a 60' geodesic dance experience looping "Bones (twocolors Remix)" all operating hours at their Los Angeles location. The dome has mounted TV(s) inside/outside looping the music video and is time coded to interior audio. The performers at the event have even choreographed dances to "Bones (twocolors Remix)" based on the music video.

Imagine Dragons continue to redefine rock in the 21st century. Filling stadiums, crafting cloud-rattling anthems, and breaking records at every turn, diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-winning Las Vegas quartet Imagine Dragons occupy rarified air as one of the biggest rock bands in the world.

Tallying cumulative sales of 66 million album equivalents, 55 million digital songs, and 110 billion streams, they stand out as "the only band in history to earn four RIAA Diamond singles," namely "Radioactive" (14x-platinum), "Believer" (10x-platinum), "Demons" (10x-platinum), and "Thunder" (10x-platinum).

Since emerging in 2009, they've scored five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Night Visions [2012] (7x-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Smoke + Mirrors [2015] (platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Evolve [2017] (triple-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Origins [2018] (platinum)( KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), and Mercury - Act 1 [2021]( KIDinaKORNER/Interscope).

With the release of Mercury - Act 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) in 2022, they completed their first double-album opus produced by the legendary Rick Rubin. The hit single "Bones," featured on Mercury Act 2, recently went to number one at Alternative Radio and remains in the Global Top 50 on Spotify.

Dominating radio, they remain "one of only four bands to ever achieve simultaneous Top 5 singles at Alternative radio, and the only band to repeat this feat." They've collaborated with everyone from Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and Wiz Khalifa to Avicii and film composer Hans Zimmer.

Giving back, they've raised millions for various causes, including their pediatric cancer charity the Tyler Robinson Foundation, and frontman Dan Reynolds' LOVELOUD Foundation and festival in support of LGBTQ+ youth. In 2022, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky named them ambassadors for UNITED 24, which benefits humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Watch the new music video here: