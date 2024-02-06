Illiterate Light Announces 'Slow Down Time' EP; U.S. Tour Begins Thursday

Their new EP will be released on March 22, 2024.

Feb. 06, 2024

Last year, Illiterate Light – the duo of singer-guitarist Jeff Gorman and drummer Jake Cochran – released their acclaimed sophomore album, Sunburned and an extraordinary EP, Aloe, via Thirty Tigers. Today, they're excited to announce that they will be releasing a new EP, Slow Down Time, on March 22, 2024 via Red Books Records, with distribution by Thirty Tigers.

Speaking on the outstanding five song extended play, Gorman says: “The new EP is simple. It's more minimalist and mellow than our previous albums. We recorded all 5 songs at my studio in the Shenandoah Valley of VA. We produced it ourselves alongside our musical collaborator Danny Gibney, in between tours, just like when we started. It was mixed by Adrian Olsen, who has been heavily involved in all of our releases since 2019.  This is our first release from my studio, and fans should expect more music more frequently from us now that I've finished building the studio.

Sonically, there's plenty of Space Echo, tracking to tape, pedal steel by our friend Jason Summer, subtle synths and the like. Cool drum sounds and for the most part everything is a little rough around the edges. Lots of writing on piano, just exploring some new space there.”

He continues, “The title track is about the feeling that life is moving too fast (“Slow Down Time”). And you get burnt out, decide to seek the simple life in a small town (“Paint the Town” and “Second Gear”), but then things get heavy again and life still comes at you and you have to deal with the pain and unstoppable nature of life (“High”), and ultimately you decide that no matter what, you will keep moving forward with a wounded yet resilient hope in your heart (“Killer Not a Lover”).

There's a modest sincerity to these songs that I'm proud of. They feel like us just doing our thing in the valley of Virginia, unconcerned with the world around us.”

In anticipation of the release, Illiterate Light will be kicking off a tour this Thursday, February 8th in Bristol, VA, before heading out to perform in cities such as Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Brooklyn and elsewhere. All dates below. Tickets available for purchase here.

Tour Dates:

2/08/24 - Bristol, TN @ Hard Rock Casino

2/09/24 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos' Southend

2/10/24 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater

2/15/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

2/16/24 - New York, NY @ Sultan Room

2/17/24 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

2/29/24 - Chicago, IL @ Hide Out

3/01/24 - Mosinee, WI @ Lamplight Sessions

3/02/24 - St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

3/03/24 - Chicago, IL @ Val's List

3/29/24 - Rocky Mount, NC @ Harvester Center

4/11/24 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room

4/12/24 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House

4/13/24 - Charlotte, NC @ Moo & Brew Festival

4/19/24 - Richmond, VA @ Broadberry

4/25/24 - Newport, KY (Cinci) @ Southgate House

4/26/24 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hifi

4/27/24 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

5/09/24 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

5/10/24 - Youngstown, OH @ Penguin City Brewing

5/11/24 - Columbus, OH @ Natalie's Grandview

Photo Credit: Travis Legg



