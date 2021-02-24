Ilana Lipsztein Releases Single 'Lockdown'

Producer and the creative mind behind @Ilana_WIP, Ilana Lipsztein is dropping her first single "Lockdown" this week.

Performed by the talented young actress and singer Sway Bhatia (Master of None, The Mighty Ducks) with a cameo by Lipsztein playing her bass, this song recognizes the struggles of isolation and leaning on friends when things get tough.

After age 50, Lipsztein fell in love with playing the bass when her teenage daughter Julia gave up on the instrument and she found it sitting in her office. During the global lockdown, she began learning and soon joined adult programs around NYC. As a producer in children's theater and film, she was inspired to support young people during the pandemic and wrote her first single "Lockdown" to support teens in their mental health during difficult times.