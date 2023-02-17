Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Idk Ramps up With New Single 'Radioactive'

Idk Ramps up With New Single 'Radioactive'

It comes complete with a true-to-life video, which captures the creative energy that fills every bar of the song.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Maryland rap auteur IDK kicks off 2023 with his undeniable new single, "Radioactive." It comes complete with a true-to-life video, which captures the creative energy that fills every bar of the song.

While some of IDK's recent work captures subtle tones indebted to R&B and jazz, "Radioactive" was inspired by Baltimore's dance scene and shows the versatility that has long made him one of the rappers best equipped to handle dance and electronic music.

Over a pulsing beat, IDK veers from tightly clipped, technically precise runs to smartly harmonized passages, each compounding the other's power. And yet it's not the formal wizardry that sells the song - it's the artist's unwavering point of view. "Tryna' off me?" he taunts at one point. "Not today."

"Radioactive" is the latest in an impressive streak of daring new dispatches from IDK. This year alone has seen him drop a series of singles that captures that aforementioned range, which spans from the jazzy and avant-garde to hard-hitting: see "Coal," "Monsieur Dior," "Free Slime," or "Drive."

IDK has managed all of this while hitting the road alongside Pusha-T for the Virginia icon's It's Almost Dry tour, where IDK has performed songs from Simple., his eight-track collaborative project with Grammy Award-winning DJ/producer Kaytranada.

This April will mark a major milestone for the multi-faceted artist as he is confirmed to play Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival for the very first time. No stranger to the festival circuit, IDK's energetic and engaging live shows vibrate at the highest level. His NPR Tiny Desk performance perfectly captures the energy and heart he puts into each song.

IDK's remarkable 2022 built on a massive 2021 - a year in which he released his sophomore LP, USEE4YOURSELF, launched his Apple Music 1 radio show, Radio Clue, and led a 10-day music business program at Harvard University in collaboration with No Label and partners NIKE, Logitech, GUESS, Brand Jordan, and Converse.

In 2022, he extended his existing partnerships and added HBCUs to further his vision for No Label Academy. In November, he performed for thousands at Bison Madness, Howard University's homecoming event in partnership with Jumpman.

IDK's dedication to pushing boundaries is readily apparent on "Radioactive," a track that showcases his versatility and knack for crafting killer hooks. It's just a taste of what's to come from his sophomore album release this year. He's not letting his foot off the gas anytime soon. Buckle up!



Ben Kweller to Release Sha Sha 20th Anniversary Deluxe Photo
Ben Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary Deluxe
This Slacker-core gem was recorded by Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Lemonheads) back in 2001 when BK was coming up in NYC with The Strokes and Moldy Peaches. Sha Sha Deluxe will be available on Triple-LP, Triple-CD, and USB Toothbrush (Yes, a red toothbrush that you plug into your computer).
BKTHERULA Drops New Project LVL5 P1 Photo
BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'
ising Atlanta rapper Bktherula unleashes her multifaceted new project LVL5 P1. Brimming with Bk’s signature swagger and mesmerizing lyricism, the sizzling 10-song set includes recent singles “TAN” and “PSSYONFT” as well as 2022’s “FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)” featuring Destroy Lonely and “?????.” Check out upcoming tour dates!
KID BLOOM Shares New Single Walk With Me Photo
KID BLOOM Shares New Single 'Walk With Me'
With Highway, Kid Bloom established his own musical domain – neon production, hip-hop beat-work, and psychedelic guitar emissions revolving around confessional lyrics flowing with unfiltered honesty. The LP’s “I Fell in Love Again”, “Have U Seen Her” and other singles have resonated with fans, pushing Spotify monthly listenership over 2 million.
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single Borderland Photo
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'
Recorded on the duo’s day off during a Texas tour run in January of this year at The Zone Studio in Dripping Springs, Texas, “Borderland” was produced by Alvin, who also plays electric guitar. Engineered and mixed by Stuart Sullivan, the track features Jimmie Dale Gilmore on lead vocals joined by Lisa Pankrantz.

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Release New Single 'Breathless'The Hails Release New Single 'Breathless'
February 16, 2023

Five-piece indie outfit The Hails unveil their next single “Breathless,” and set a run of upcoming tour dates supporting The Happy Fits. Dreamily sliding from a leisurely guitar-driven stroll into a swanky groove, “Breathless” tier by tier climbs in intricacy until a sharp, punctuated ending on an exhale.
Mike and the Moonpies Perform Unreleased Tracks On Garden & Gun's Back Porch SessionsMike and the Moonpies Perform Unreleased Tracks On Garden & Gun's Back Porch Sessions
February 16, 2023

Known for their blistering live performances, Mike and the Moonpies kicked off the new year with their most ambitious and successful tour schedule to date. The quintet made back-to-back festival appearances at The MusicFest (Steamboat Springs, CO) and Mile 0 Fest (Key West, FL) followed by an extensive run along the East Coast.
DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D. Season Two to Premiere in March on Disney+DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D. Season Two to Premiere in March on Disney+
February 16, 2023

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee (“Andi Mack”) as Lahela ‘Doogie’ Kamealoha, Kathleen Rose Perkins (“Big Shot”) as Dr. Clara Hannon, Jason Scott Lee (“Mulan”) as Benny Kamealoha, Matthew Sato (“Grown-ish”) stars as Kai Kamealoha, Wes Tian stars as Brian Patrick Kamealoha, Emma Meisel (“American Horror Story”), and more.
Ashley Nicole Black to Host the ACE Eddie AwardsAshley Nicole Black to Host the ACE Eddie Awards
February 16, 2023

American Cinema Editors (ACE) announced that writer/comedian Ashley Nicole Black (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Ted Lasso, Bad Monkey) will host the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries.
Rachel Hilson & Josh Holloway Join DUSTER on HBO Max From J.J. Abrams And Latoya MorganRachel Hilson & Josh Holloway Join DUSTER on HBO Max From J.J. Abrams And Latoya Morgan
February 16, 2023

HBO Max has ordered the eight-episode drama DUSTER to series from J.J. Abrams, LaToya Morgan. The series stars Keith David as Ezra, Sydney Elisabeth as Genesis, Greg Grunberg as Abbott, Camille Guaty as Izzy, Rachel Hilson as Nina, Josh Holloway as Jim, Asivak Koostachin as Awan, Adriana Aluna Martinez as Luna, Benjamin Charles Watson as Royce.
share