Ida Maria Releases New Single 'I'm Busy'
Maria also announces her forthcoming EP, Dirty Money, which also includes the raucous tracks “California,” “Celebration,” and the introspective “Dirty Money.”
Norwegian punk rocker Ida Maria returned in a big way earlier this year with "Sick of You," a definitive kiss-off to her recent past and to 2020 in general. Now, she follows that single with "I'm Busy," on which Ida Maria tackles issues of misogyny in music by approaching the song like a rap record and reversing the gender roles. Maria describes it as an "experiment with trying to write a hip hop song, and using a woman as objectifying the man. Larger than life with my bling." Co-produced with Mark Ronson, and co-written with Oscar-winner Anthony Rossomando (who wrote "Shallow" for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper). The two songwriters had a good dynamic and felt they had learned a lot from each other in the process.
Today, Ida Maria also announces her forthcoming EP, Dirty Money, which also includes the raucous tracks "California," "Celebration," and the introspective "Dirty Money." Taken all together, the EP showcases a remarkable growth in Ida Maria's songwriting skills over the past few years. The EP is being released independently via Altitude Music and was recorded between Ryan Spraker's studio in Los Angeles and Norway over the past two years.
On Dirty Money the EP, Ida Maria tackles issues from her past and finds inspiration in a variety of sources. "I don't want your heart and soul/I don't care about gender roles/I just wanna have a lot of sex with you/In a pool of blow," Ida Maria howls on "I'm Busy," highlighting the excesses of the music industry and her experience with it. Elsewhere on the EP, Maria comments on her experience in Los Angeles, namely on "California" in which she sings, "I love you but I need to get the f home." On "Dirty Money" she reflects on her own position within the current global warming crisis, turning a sharp eye to how she benefited from oil money and other "dirty money" sources during her time with the major labels.
Through it all, Ida Maria remains defiant and recharged, channeling her frustrations through the five songs on the EP, which succinctly summarizes where she's been for the past few years and thrillingly hints at where she's headed.