Ida Mae Releases New Single 'When Eden Was My Girl' Featuring Marcus King

The track follows their recent live album Live Under The Chalk Horse and acclaimed LP Click Click Domino.

Mar. 21, 2023  

The UK / Nashville duo Ida Mae have shared their new single "When Eden Was My Girl." Recorded at Triple M Studio in Nashville, the track features the indelible lead guitar work of Marcus King who trades solo runs with Ida Mae guitarist / singer Chris Turpin alongside singer / keyboardist Stephanie Jean.

The track follows their recent live album Live Under The Chalk Horse and acclaimed LP Click Click Domino. Today the group embarks on a series of UK tour dates along with King, before returning to the U.S. for select dates with Wilder Woods in Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles and San Francisco. See below for a full list of tour dates.

Turpin recalls that the track was "written in a haze as we finished Click Click Domino. We wanted this song to be a simple, raw, deep groove... We wanted two lead protagonists, two voices male and female and for that to be echoed in my and Marcus's lead guitar lines.

Lyrically I was imagining Nick Cave writing his own, darker version of 'I Can't Quit You Babe' by Otis Rush...with Jack White and JJ Cale chipping in a few words and licks here and there. Me and Marcus stood side by side in the basement of our Nashville home with two 5w Fender Champ amplifiers. We took two passes, what you hear from the dueling lead guitars is completely improvised on the spot. It's always a huge honor and pleasure to make music with Marcus."

Ida Mae's 2021 album Click Click Domino earned wide acclaim from outlets including Under the Radar, American Songwriter, Wonderland, Clash Magazine, Live for Live Music as well as Rolling Stone who writes of the title track, "With guitar assistance from shred wizard Marcus King, the tune is a heaving mass of scuzzy blues-rock riffs and thunderous drums that indicts social media for its isolating, alienating effects... Somewhere, Jack White is busy looking for new amp settings."

For nearly two straight years following the release of their critically acclaimed debut, Chasing Lights, Ida Mae lived on the road, crisscrossing the US from coast to coast as they performed hundreds of dates with everyone from Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss to Marcus King and Greta Van Fleet.

While those shows were electrifying for the duo, it was what happened in between - the countless hours spent driving through small towns and big cities, past sprawling suburbs and forgotten ghost towns, across deserts and mountains and forests and prairies - that truly laid the creative groundwork for Click Click Domino and the music which came after.

Ida Mae's 2019 debut record Chasing Lights reached #10 on Billboard's "Heatseekers" album chart. The record has been widely acclaimed by publications including The Independent, Billboard, and Rolling Stone Country, who dubbed Ida Mae one of "10 New Country and Americana Artists You Need to Know," as well as NPR Music's All Songs Considered.

Listen to the new single here:

Ida Mae Tour Dates:

03/21/23 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town*
03/22/23 - Bristol, UK - 02 Academy Bristol*
03/23/23 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 Studio Warehouse*
03/25/23 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Becket Students' Union*
03/26/23 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester*
03/27/23 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy*
05/11/23 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile^
05/12/23 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom^
05/14/23 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent^
05/16/23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy^
*With Marcus King
^With Wilder Woods

Photo Credit: Joe Hottinger



