Ida Mae Announces Streaming Concert Event 'Click Click Domino Soiree'

Nashville-via-London duo Ida Mae announced a full-band live performance of their new record Click Click Domino, streaming via Mandolin on June 24th at 8PM Eastern time. Filmed in a secret studio in the wilds of the English countryside, the performance will run as a full length film, offering a unique track by track insight on each song along with never before seen behind the scenes tour footage. This will be the first time these songs will be performed, accompanied by Ethan Johns on Drums and Nick Pini on double bass and electric bass.

In addition to the concert, fans have the opportunity to join Christopher Turpin and Stephanie Jean of Ida Mae for a pre-show VIP cocktail hour. Participants at the virtual hang can share a drink, ask questions, hear stories about the new record and listen to some live acoustic performances before the show.

Ida Mae has also announced they will also be performing at the Newport Folk Festival, which will take place July 23 - 26 in Newport, RI. "It's our great honor to announce we will be performing at the world renowned Newport Folk Festival this year in Rhode Island," said Ida Mae. "Having studied the performances of John Lee Hooker, Bob Dylan, Rev. Gary Davis and so many others at Newport it means a great deal to be included in this years lineup."

Click Click Domino will be released on July 16th, through Thirty Tigers. Watch the video for title track "Click Click Domino." Rolling Stone writes, "With guitar assistance from shred wizard Marcus King, the tune is a heaving mass of scuzzy blues-rock riffs and thunderous drums that indicts social media for its isolating, alienating effects... Somewhere, Jack White is busy looking for new amp settings." The song and upcoming album have been similarly acclaimed by American Songwriter, Wonderland, Clash Magazine, Live for Live Music, and more.

For nearly two straight years following the release of their critically acclaimed debut, Chasing Lights, Ida Mae lived on the road, crisscrossing the US from coast to coast as they performed hundreds of dates with everyone from Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss to Marcus King and Greta Van Fleet. While those shows were electrifying for the duo, it was what happened in between - the countless hours spent driving through small towns and big cities, past sprawling suburbs and forgotten ghost towns, across deserts and mountains and forests and prairies - that truly laid the creative groundwork for Click Click Domino.