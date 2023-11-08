Iconic Guitarists Joe Satriani And Steve Vai Bring Spring Tour To The Palace Theater Waterbury April 7

Fresh on the heels of the exciting G3 Reunion of Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Eric Johnson, comes “The Satch-Vai Tour” launching on March 22 in Orlando, FL. The tour will hit Atlanta, Boston, New York, DC, Detroit, Minneapolis and more before winding up in Salt Lake City on May 8 with 33 shows announced today, more dates TBA soon.

This marks the first time that the long-time friends have toured as a duo-bill. In additional exciting news, for the first time they will collaborate on new music with plans to release just before the tour launches in March. The artist pre-sale will begin on Monday, November 13 @ 10am local time (password SVx24) with the general on-sale taking place on Friday, November 17 @ 10am local time.

Satch and Vai's musical careers have been intertwined since their very early days. Satriani served as Vai's guitar teacher during their teenage years on Long Island, New York. Their connection has continued to evolve over the years, even sharing record labels, starting at Relativity Records in the late 80's, to both calling Sony/Epic Records home for a significant portion of the 90's. Together, they have also frequently teamed up with a third guitarist on multiple occasions throughout the span of 29 years, participating in the semi-annual G3 Tours, both in the U.S. and abroad.

“The Satch/Vai Tour is happening! I'm so looking forward to sharing the stage with Steve again,” exclaimed Satriani. “Every time we play together it takes me back to when we were teenagers, eating and breathing music every second of the day, pushing, challenging and helping each other to be the best we could be. I guess we've never stopped!”

Sharing the excitement, Vai remarked, “Touring with Joe is always a pleasure and an honor. He is my favorite guitarist to jam with, and now we have another opportunity to take it to the stage. I feel as though we are both at the top of our game and that the show will be a powerful celebration of the coolest instrument in the world, the electric guitar!”

In April 2022, Satriani released “The Elephants of Mars,” his 19th studio album during his 35+year musical career. Last fall, he embarked on a worldwide tour that spanned the U.S. and culminated in France on June 4th. Satriani has also ventured into the world of art, creating original canvases and hand-painted guitars, which are currently available through the Wentworth Gallery. Satriani frequently makes special appearances at the showings where purchasers of his works are treated to a private performance within the gallery.

Vai has been traveling the world since the release of Inviolate. When the current tour plays its' final show in December, he will have staged appearances in 51 countries across the globe since the album first came out. Some for the very first time. Alongside Inviolate, in the recent past Vai released an archival album titled Vai/Gash he had been holding in his archive for three decades.

About Joe Satriani

For over three decades, the guitar virtuoso has traveled the world, playing to sold-out crowds as both a headliner and as founder of the all-star “G3” guitar extravaganza. Satriani's studio and live recordings have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide to date and of his many solo albums, two have gone platinum and four others went gold, with 15 Grammy nominations between them. He launched his annual “G4 Experience” in 2014 bringing aspiring guitarists together for four days of workshops, mentor sessions and live performances, providing an exclusive learning platform led by him and his accomplished peers. In 2021, he introduced the "Crystal Planet" comic series, a five-part opus interweaving the realms of music and art. The tour documentary "Beyond the Supernova," directed by ZZ Satriani and currently available for streaming, offers an intimate behind-the-scenes glimpse that intricately chronicles his life, illuminating the profound dedication that fuels his guitar mastery. His side project, Chickenfoot, featuring former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar, former bassist Michael Anthony and Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer Chad Smith saw their debut album certified gold and their second studio album debuted at #9. Satriani released his 19th studio album, The Elephants of Mars, in April 2022.

Steve Vai is a virtuoso guitarist, composer and producer, considered by many as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. In over 45 years in the industry, Vai has sold over 15 million records, received three Grammy Awards, and recorded with music legends like Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth, Whitesnake and many more. Vai has also toured extensively and recorded live projects with G3 (collaborating with different touring lineups including Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Eric Johnson, Yngwie Malmsteen, and Steve Lukather) and Generation Axe, a supergroup Vai formed with Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi. Vai is the author of Vaideology: Basic Music Theory for Guitar Players (Hal Leonard), his inaugural music theory book designed to help both beginners and veteran guitar players. In the recent past, he has travelled the globe supporting his most recent studio album Inviolate, staging performances in 51 counties across the globe. Over the course of his 43 years touring, he continues to visit locations for the first time. His final excursion in 2023 saw Vai perform in Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Kaohsiung (Taiwan), Zallak (Bahrain), Bangalore and Kolkata (India), alongside six new markets in China (Foshan, Xi'an, Chengdu, Chongqing, Nanjing and Hefei). For a complete discography and more visit www.vai.com.