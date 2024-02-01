Iconic Entertainer Charo is Coming To Queens Theatre For One Night Only

On Saturday, March 2nd, pop culture icon and internationally acclaimed classical Flamenco guitarist, actress, singer and comedian Charo will perform at Queens Theatre. Instantly recognizable by her trademark expression "Cuchi Cuchi" and big blonde hair, Charo is known for her high energy, bubbly personality, and charming wit. A spectacular musician, Charo is a graduate of the Segovia Institute established by the father of modern classical guitar, Andrés Segovia and was twice voted "Flamenco Guitarist of the Year" by Guitar Player magazine and her flamenco inspired platinum album "Guitar Passion" was named Female Pop Album of the Year at the Billboard International Latin Music Conference in 1995. She has appeared in countless hit television shows and made more than forty-five appearances on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson." Charo also guest-starred on "Sonny and Cher," "The Carol Burnett Show" and made numerous appearances with Bob Hope and Sammy Davis, Jr.

"We have been looking forward to this performance all season! I love telling people that Charo will be at Queens Theatre - they light up. She is a true entertainer, who has brought multiple generations joy, from her appearances with Johnny Carson to her Instagram feed today," said Taryn Sacramone, Executive Director, Queens Theatre. "It will truly be an honor to have Charo play guitar on our stage; she is an unbelievable musician. Everyone who loves music should see her perform live."

Born in the town of Murcia, Spain, Charo learned to play the guitar at an early age. Charo became a recording artist in her early teens and appeared in the Spanish film classic, "Don Juan Tenorio," before eventually traveling to the U.S. She became a sensation appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," introducing her trademark "Cuchi Cuchi" to America.

Charo's fans are of all ages and from all walks of life. She is an advocate for the LGBTQ community, regularly appearing at Pride events, as well as guest-starring on "RuPaul's Drag Race." Charo is also a humanitarian and an activist for animal rights. A younger generation of fans know her for appearances on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" and "Celebrity Wife Swap," the CW's "Jane The Virgin," voicing the character of Mama Toad in the animated film "Thumbelina," and high-energy shows in Las Vegas, Mohegan Sun and at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tickets for Charo's performance at Queens Theatre start at $37. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: Click Here. For more details, visit www.queenstheatre.org or call the Box Office at (718) 760-0064.

This program is supported, in part, by Con Edison, Howard Gilman Foundation, Lily Auchincloss Foundation, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, The Shubert Foundation, and by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

Accessibility

Queens Theatre is dedicated to ensuring that our programming is accessible. Queens

Theatre's entrance, all three of Queens Theatre's performance spaces, and its restrooms are wheelchair accessible. Parking is located directly next to Queens Theatre's building, and Access-A- Ride drops off and picks up patrons at the front entrance. ASL Interpretation, Audio Description and Open Captioning are frequently offered at performances - information is on our website.

For more details or questions, email:Access@QueensTheatre.org.