Iconic Entertainer Charo is Coming To Queens Theatre For One Night Only

The show will be presented on March 2.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 1 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 2 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 3 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical

Iconic Entertainer Charo is Coming To Queens Theatre For One Night Only

On Saturday, March 2nd, pop culture icon and internationally acclaimed classical Flamenco guitarist, actress, singer and comedian Charo will perform at Queens Theatre. Instantly recognizable by her trademark expression "Cuchi Cuchi" and big blonde hair, Charo is known for her high energy, bubbly personality, and charming wit. A spectacular musician, Charo is a graduate of the Segovia Institute established by the father of modern classical guitar, Andrés Segovia and was twice voted "Flamenco Guitarist of the Year" by Guitar Player magazine and her flamenco inspired platinum album "Guitar Passion" was named Female Pop Album of the Year at the Billboard International Latin Music Conference in 1995. She has appeared in countless hit television shows and made more than forty-five appearances on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson." Charo also guest-starred on "Sonny and Cher," "The Carol Burnett Show" and made numerous appearances with Bob Hope and Sammy Davis, Jr.

"We have been looking forward to this performance all season! I love telling people that Charo will be at Queens Theatre - they light up. She is a true entertainer, who has brought multiple generations joy, from her appearances with Johnny Carson to her Instagram feed today," said Taryn Sacramone, Executive Director, Queens Theatre. "It will truly be an honor to have Charo play guitar on our stage; she is an unbelievable musician. Everyone who loves music should see her perform live."

Born in the town of Murcia, Spain, Charo learned to play the guitar at an early age. Charo became a recording artist in her early teens and appeared in the Spanish film classic, "Don Juan Tenorio," before eventually traveling to the U.S. She became a sensation appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," introducing her trademark "Cuchi Cuchi" to America.

Charo's fans are of all ages and from all walks of life. She is an advocate for the LGBTQ community, regularly appearing at Pride events, as well as guest-starring on "RuPaul's Drag Race." Charo is also a humanitarian and an activist for animal rights. A younger generation of fans know her for appearances on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" and "Celebrity Wife Swap," the CW's "Jane The Virgin," voicing the character of Mama Toad in the animated film "Thumbelina," and high-energy shows in Las Vegas, Mohegan Sun and at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tickets for Charo's performance at Queens Theatre start at $37. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: Click Here. For more details, visit www.queenstheatre.org or call the Box Office at (718) 760-0064.

This program is supported, in part, by Con Edison, Howard Gilman Foundation, Lily Auchincloss Foundation, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, The Shubert Foundation, and by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

Accessibility

Queens Theatre is dedicated to ensuring that our programming is accessible. Queens

Theatre's entrance, all three of Queens Theatre's performance spaces, and its restrooms are wheelchair accessible. Parking is located directly next to Queens Theatre's building, and Access-A- Ride drops off and picks up patrons at the front entrance. ASL Interpretation, Audio Description and Open Captioning are frequently offered at performances - information is on our website.

For more details or questions, email:Access@QueensTheatre.org.




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Jada Kingdom Whats Up (Big Buddy) Garners 1 Million+ Views Photo
Jada Kingdom 'What's Up (Big Buddy)' Garners 1 Million+ Views

'What's Up (Big Buddy),' a single derived from the Dancehall Dutty Money Riddim produced by Jamaican hit-maker Rvssian (Vybz Kartel, Sean Paul), has received worldwide recognition as it stands within the Top 20 slot via iTunes Top 100 Reggae Songs charts. The track was recently spotlighted via NYLON.

2
Humbird Announces Full-Length Album Right On Photo
Humbird Announces Full-Length Album 'Right On'

Produced by Shane Leonard and featuring regular contributors Pat Keen (bass, synth, percussion) and Pete Quirsfeld (drums and percussion), Right On was tracked live to tape over the course of two muggy weeks in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The majority of the songs showcase the locked-in rock trio, a progression from the contemplative folk.

3
Video: Gia Woods Shares Your Engine Music Video With EUPHORIA Star Photo
Video: Gia Woods Shares 'Your Engine' Music Video With EUPHORIA Star

Queer pop artist Gia Woods shares the music video for the title track of her recently released EP Your Engine. Sultry, sexy, and bold, the 'Your Engine' music video finds Gia owning and celebrating her identity through her unapologetically sensual physicality and provocative fashion choices. Watch the new music video now!

4
Freddy Wexler Helms Billy Joels Highly Anticipated New Single Photo
Freddy Wexler Helms Billy Joel's Highly Anticipated New Single

Freddy Wexler makes history as legendary music icon Billy Joel releases his highly anticipated new single, “Turn the Lights Back On,” produced and co-written by Wexler. The new song marks Joel's monumental return to the studio, a decision that was heavily influenced by Wexler, as it is Joel's first original music for Columbia Records in decades.

More Hot Stories For You

Jada Kingdom 'What's Up (Big Buddy)' Garners 1 Million+ ViewsJada Kingdom 'What's Up (Big Buddy)' Garners 1 Million+ Views
Humbird Announces Full-Length Album 'Right On'Humbird Announces Full-Length Album 'Right On'
Video: Gia Woods Shares 'Your Engine' Music Video Featuring EUPHORIA Star Chloe CherryVideo: Gia Woods Shares 'Your Engine' Music Video Featuring EUPHORIA Star Chloe Cherry
Freddy Wexler Helms Billy Joel's Highly Anticipated New SingleFreddy Wexler Helms Billy Joel's Highly Anticipated New Single

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SWEENEY TODD