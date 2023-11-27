Iconic Country Band ALABAMA Reveals June Jam XVIII

Legendary country band ALABAMA announced June Jam XVIII, taking place in Fort Payne, Alabama at the VFW Fairgrounds on June 1 of next year. Tickets for the iconic festival, benefiting charitable causes throughout the state of Alabama, go on-sale this Friday, December 1 at 10 AM / CT via Ticketmaster. Pre-sales are available tomorrow, November 28, at 10 AM / CT.

Following a 16-year hiatus, ALABAMA co-founders Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry resurrected June Jam this past summer, drawing nearly 11,000 fans to Fort Payne, raising hundreds of thousands. Owen and Gentry are thrilled to continue the tradition and plan to keep June Jam going for years to come.



Collectively, the past 17 June Jam events have raised over 20 million dollars for the state of Alabama. Money raised goes to The June Jam Foundation which donates to those in need across the state, including disaster relief.



"What a great way to help raise money for many charities and those in need and at the same time, having a great party in a field with our guest artists and fans," says Gentry. "Come join us."



“Looking forward to another great June Jam," adds Owen. "It's gonna be fun!"



ALABAMA will announce next year's lineup of talent in the coming months.



June Jam was created by Fort Payne's sons, ALABAMA, and brought some of the biggest names in country music together for charity. The first June Jam benefit concert took place in 1982 and continued annually for sixteen years, making it one of the biggest country music events in the nation. Previous performers include Garth Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Alan Jackson, The Judds, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Wayne Newton, Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Charley Pride, Willie Nelson and many more.



June Jam XVIII is produced by Outback Presents and Conway Entertainment Group.

About ALABAMA

Over 50 years ago, Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen left the cotton farms of Fort Payne, Alabama to spend the summer playing music in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina bar called The Bowery. It took them six long years of tip jars and word-of-mouth to earn the major label deal they'd been dreaming of.

Then, seemingly no time at all to change the face of country music. ALABAMA, country music's first band, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005. The group is known for hit songs including “Mountain Music,” “Roll On,” “Dixieland Delight” and “If You're Gonna Play In Texas (You Gotta Have A Fiddle In The Band).”

From humble beginnings picking cotton in the fields, to international stars, ALABAMA went on to sell 80 million albums and charted 43 No.1 hits, becoming the most successful band in the history of country music. In November 2022, ALABAMA co-founder Jeff Cook passed following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. With his prior encouragement and wishes, ALABAMA continues touring on a limited basis, keeping the iconic music they created alive for the current and future generation of fans.