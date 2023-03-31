Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Icona Pop Share Club-Ready New Single 'Faster'

Icona Pop Share Club-Ready New Single 'Faster'

The track comes 10 years since their multi-platinum mega-hit ‘I Love It’ (feat. Charli XCX).

Mar. 31, 2023  

Riding high on the buzz from last month's exclusive London show and single 'I Want You' with Galantis, Icona Pop return with 'Faster', out 31st March via Ultra Records.

'Faster' is a high octane powerhouse of a track that embraces contemporary club vibes with a distinctly Icona vocal and plenty of edge. The pair deliver another dance-pop moment that runs full speed at life and is set to be as much a favourite of underground dance-floors as it is leftfield pop aficionados.

Last week, Icona Pop took over Miami Music Week, which saw them play a series of DJ parties with the likes of Sam Feldt, Robin Schulz and Galantis. Icona Pop also made an appearance at last weekend's Ultra Music Festival, performing with Joel Corry.

In the 10 years since their multi-platinum mega-hit 'I Love It' (feat. Charli XCX), Icona Pop have continued to push the envelope with their unique and irresistible brand of cutting-edge pop.

As at home with pop royalty (sold-out tours with Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and more), as they are with respected dance music icons (last year's collaboration wIth Ultra Naté) and some of the most influential producers and DJs of recent years (Mark Ronson, Tiesto), Caroline and Aino continuously leave no crumbs when it comes to carving their own musical niche.

On the release Icona Pop Say:

"Faster was so fun to make because it was probably the first time (but not last) in the process of making our new album where we felt completely free from the rules of how you are supposed to make a pop song. We just followed our instincts and played around with our amazing producer Yaro and wanted to make something that we could take straight from the studio to our DJ set. 'Faster' is just how we like it in our DJ sets, hard, minimal, banging but still with hooks, playfulness and a POP sensibility."

Icona Pop continue to slay since the release of their 2013 full-length debut, This Is... Icona Pop, which garnered critical acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork and Rolling Stone as the duo performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Today Show, Good Morning America, and America's Got Talent in addition to featuring on the iconic HBO series Girls and a popular Saturday Night Live sketch.

Since then, they have consistently filled the gap when it comes to upbeat, carefree, quality dance-pop, with a series of powerhouse collaborations in 2021, including 'SPA' with SOFI TUKKER, 'Off My Mind' with VIZE, and more.

Listen to the new single here:



Friendly Rich Releases New Album MAN OUT OF TIME - A Dark And Deranged Collection Of Folk Photo
Friendly Rich Releases New Album MAN OUT OF TIME - A Dark And Deranged Collection Of Folk Songs
Friendly Rich, Canada's legendary songsmith of dark and deranged folk songs, has just released his highly anticipated new LP Man Out of Time (March 31st on We Are Busy Bodies).
ZHU Remixes GENESIS OWUSUs Get Inspired Photo
ZHU Remixes GENESIS OWUSU's 'Get Inspired'
Genesis Owusu continues to be one of Australia’s most in-demand exports. He releases a new remix by acclaimed Grammy-nominated musician and producer ZHU of Owusu’s hit 2022 single, “Get Inspired,” which features a menacing and poetic punk hybridity and an infectious falsetto breakdown.
Jonathan Young To Release New Single Army Of The Damned Photo
Jonathan Young To Release New Single 'Army Of The Damned'
Howard Benson and Neil Sanderson, co-founders of Judge and Jury Records, announced the release of “Army Of The Damned” the new single from singer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and YouTuber Jonathan Young. Matthew K. Heafy (frontman, guitarist, lead vocalist of popular metal band Trivium) joins Young on the single.
Morgan James Releases Nobodys Fool Album; Tour Underway Photo
Morgan James Releases 'Nobody's Fool' Album; Tour Underway
Morgan James' new album features collaborators like Raphael Saadiq, Memphis saxophonist Lannie McMillan (Silk Sonic, Al Green), producers/songwriters Sam Watters and Louis Biancaniello (Kelly Clarkson, Anastacia), songwriter and 3x GRAMMY nominee Ryan Shaw, and Doug Wamble, Morgan’s longtime musical collaborator and husband. Check out tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Maude Apatow Discusses Judd Apatow Seeing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERSVideo: Maude Apatow Discusses Judd Apatow Seeing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERS
March 31, 2023

Maude Apatow sat down with Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring as Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors. Apatow revealed how many times her father, Judd Apatow, has seen the show, discussed working with Tony winner Matt Doyle, and told the story of the time she got a concussion backstage. Watch the video now!
Taylor Swift Releases 'Lavendar Haze' Acoustic VersionTaylor Swift Releases 'Lavendar Haze' Acoustic Version
March 31, 2023

The standard version of the track can currently be heard live on Swift's Eras Tour, which she recently launched in Arizona. This weekend, she hits Arlington, Texas. The tour features tracks from all her past work, including Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and the recently released Midnights.
Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'
March 30, 2023

The 80’s styled iridescent track mastered by Stephen Marcussen (The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, Cher) touches upon bouts of survivor's guilt and self reflection. Bolstered by a driving beat, the music video sets the stage for an explosive chorus that channels pent-up frustrations stemming from loss, built up anxieties and regret.
Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'
March 30, 2023

The new album, The Fear, co-produced/mixed by Trevor Spencer (Beach House, Father John Misty) is an exploration of the supernatural, love, dreaming/waking, and most of all facing the things that scare you or you think you can’t do, all encompassed in a warping and changing landscape. Listen to the new single now!
Dolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New AlbumDolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New Album
March 30, 2023

Bebe Rexha has revealed the tracklist for her new album, 'BEBE,' featuring Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg. The album also features David Guetta on Rexha's hit single 'I'm Good (Blue).' The news follows the recent arrival of the artist's '70s-infused single 'Heart Wants What It Wants' and ahead of the release of 'Call On Me.' Plus, tour dates!
share