Icona Pop Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary of 'I Love It' (Feat. Charli XCX); 'I Love It (I Don't Care 2022 Re-Edit)' Released

Global chart-topping duo Icona Pop return today with a brand-new remix of their smash hit, 'I Love It.' The duo remixed the track alongside Swedish producers Osrin and Ellis and are releasing it today, just ahead of the track's 10-year anniversary on June 14.

Speaking about the new remix, Icona Pop reveal, "We are so proud of what we have achieved with 'I Love It' over these past 10 years. It's always hard to beat that first vision you have for a song, but we wanted to take a fresh look at it together with some of our favorite new producers and bring it closer to the experience of Icona Pop live in 2022."

Originally released in 2012, 'I Love It' (Feat. Charli XCX) has since become one of the most beloved songs of the last decade, cementing the Swedish chart-topping duo's status as global pop stars. The song is now officially certified x5 RIAA Platinum, with the duo surpassing 1.1 billion streams globally.

Icona Pop continue to slay since the release of their 2013 full-length debut, This Is... Icona Pop, which garnered critical acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork and Rolling Stone as the duo performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Today Show, Good Morning America, and America's Got Talent in addition to featuring on the iconic HBO series Girls and a popular Saturday Night Live sketch.

They canvased the globe on sold out tours with Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and One Direction and joined Tiësto for the banger 'Let's Go' in 2014. Along the way, the duo has performed alongside everyone from Avicii to The Chainsmokers as well as gracing the stages of Ultra, Tomorrowland, Mark Ronson's Club Heartbreak, and more. Since then, they have consistently filled the gap in music when it comes to upbeat, carefree, quality dance-pop.

*Photo Credit: Yoye Lapogian