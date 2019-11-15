Icon the Great Unveil Single 'Coming Back For More'

ICON the GREAT was formed when Big Wave teamed up with long time collaborator and best friend Tripper, to try and create something raw, pure, and most importantly fun. "We both came in with clean slates of our musical pasts and laid down what felt natural and exciting. We crushed a case of Miller Lite's, talked, hit record and let what happen happen," Tripper recalls.

The result is ICON the GREAT's first single "Coming Back For More", a ferocious emotional unloading about how no one else matters but you and the people you hold close. "This s is the two of us and that's it." says Big Wave. "We write it, produce it, make the artwork, get our friends to help with videos and pictures, and if you want to come along for the ride then be our guest."

With a sound reminiscent of nostalgic 90s rap rock infused with modern alternative and underground SoundCloud hip hop, ICON the GREAT is here to prove that genres and expectations are a thing of the past. "The best part about music in today's climate is the line between genres is dissolving quicker than ever. f what you listened to in the past. ICON the GREAT is here for everyone to let their demons out no matter where you're from."





