Icon Diljit Dosanjh Teams up With Global Sensation Saweetie for a Summer Smash Hit 'Khutti'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Iconic Indian actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh continues his global music domination with yet another international collaboration, this time teaming up with Grammy-nominated rap superstar Saweetie. Fresh off the success of his groundbreaking partnership with Sia last year, Diljit is back along with Saweetie with "Khutti," a lively, fun track set to ignite dance floors around the globe.

Shot at a picturesque location, the song captures the essence of a carefree summer groove. "Khutti" is Saweetie's first-ever collaboration with an Indian artist, and the two global superstars have come together to launch this ultimate smash single.

Diljit Dosanjh's influence in the music world is undeniable. His last collaboration, "Hass Hass," with Sia reached the peak at #1 on Apple Music India charts and #4 in India in Spotify Top 200. He has recently wrapped up a successful tour in Australia and New Zealand, which sold out stops in Melbourne, Auckland, Sydney, and Brisbane. He also became the first Punjabi artist to grace the Coachella stage, performing for an ecstatic audience last year in April 2023. He recently announced the DIL-LUMINATI Tour, one of his biggest tours ever in North America.

On the heels of her latest anthem, "Richtivities," Saweetie brings her unparalleled talent to this unprecedented collaboration. About the collaboration, she shared, ”I had a great time working with Diljit on this track. 'Khutti' really brings that fun summer energy, and I can't wait for the fans to hear it," said Saweetie. "This collaboration has been an opportunity for us to grow as artists and explore different sounds. Icy girls are international, so it's only fitting that I take us global and team up with the best of the best."

Sharing his excitement about the collaboration, Diljit Dosanjh stated, "It's been an incredible experience collaborating with Saweetie on 'Khutti.' Her vocals truly elevated the song. We've created a fun, lively track that brings together a fusion of our distinct musical worlds. This collaboration meant more than just making music—it's been a journey of artistic discovery and mutual respect that I'll always treasure."

Recently, it was announced that Saweetie will join Ne-Yo and 2 Chainz in the third season of Starz's hit series ‘BMF.' Saweetie will play Keeya, a former college athlete who's connected in the streets of St. Louis.

The drama returned on March 1st and is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for his G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz. Last year, she guest starred on ‘Bel Air' (Peacock) and continues to make waves in entertainment, proving she's a multifaceted force to be reckoned with.

"Khutti" is released under the esteemed banner of Warner Music India and is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Watch the music video here: